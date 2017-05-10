  1. Arts & Culture
Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

All proceeds from the acoustic show will go toward Planned Parenthood and the ACLU.

By Darren Davis 5/10/2017 at 10:25am

Deathcabforcutie 2014 dcfc wearetherhoads cr 0717 original 2 sjpacr

Image Courtesy Atlantic Records

On Friday, June 9, local indie darlings Death Cab for Cutie and time traveling Civil War–era funeral band the Decemberists join forces at the Paramount Theatre for special charity show in support of Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Both groups will play acoustic sets for Cascadia Resists, as the show has been billed, along with singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone. All proceeds from the event go directly to both organizations.

Death Cab for Cutie frontman, Ben Gibbard—who back in February put on a Standing Rock benefit show with Sherman Alexie—did not mince words in a press release about the motivations behind the concert:

“We as Death Cab For Cutie are appalled by the divisive, xenophobic, and misogynistic agenda the Trump administration is attempting to implement in our country. We are proud to be joining our friends the Decemberists and Sera Cahoone in support of both the ACLU and Planned Parenthood at this pivotal time in our nation's history.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 12 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Cascadia Resists
Fri, June 9, Paramount Theatre

Death cab decemberists final social 1 1494353492 640x853 umeoca

 

