What We're Eating Now: May 2017

This month's favorites: nori dumplings, superlative french dips, and a croissant worth a trip to Bainbridge.

By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson 5/1/2017 at 8:00am Published in the May 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Pittsburgh Lunch and Superette’s classic french dip.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

French Dip at Pittsburgh Lunch and Superette

Yes, the space at the foot of Yesler is a little ungainly, but breakfast, brunch, and lunch exude as much midcentury American charm as the name itself. The menu looks basic, but there’s an art to an open-face tuna melt that tastes bright and beautiful, to a flawless french dip, and to improving mac and cheese with housemade chorizo. —Allecia Vermillion

Croissant at Coquette

Bainbridge Islanders have gone collectively insane over this mom-and-pop cart along Winslow Way, where baker Tristen Childers knows precisely how much butter it takes to properly laminate dough for her almond croissants, cinnamon buns, and more. Much will tempt you—including perfect bagels and individual-sized bread pudding—but Coquette’s gateway drug remains the unadorned croissant: flaky, butter rich, sublime.  —Kathryn Robinson 

Nori Dumplings at Cook Weaver

There’s another new restaurant in Capitol Hill’s Loveless Building, formerly home to Olivar and Restaurant Marron; the Pushkin-inspired wall murals now backdrop an unlikely Europe-Asia mashup and dishes that lack any geographic cohort, like broccoli casserole dip made with pungent cheese and crushed Cheetos. Any meal here should begin with the dumplings made of nori, fried in beer batter, and punctuated with house kimchi.  —AV

Tasting Menu at Scout

At Josh Henderson’s Thompson Hotel restaurant, courses unfold like a Northwest geography lesson, from delicate dungeness with horseradish “snow” to a bowl of sea scallops and pork belly with rosemary brioche to soak up any remaining clam broth. Fine: The hot chocolate finisher with toasted Chartreuse marshmallows isn’t technically regional, but it is ungodly good. —AV

Eat Here Now
