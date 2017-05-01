What to Expect as May Day Unfolds

The city today is expecting more than 8,000 people to attend the May Day March for Workers and Immigrant Rights, beginning with a rally at 11am at Judkins Park. The march is scheduled for 1pm, starts at the park on 2150 Norman St., and ends at Fisher Green at the Seattle Center.

That's just one of the events planned, and the city's anticipating more to come. The 18th annual May Day this year could attract a larger, fired-up crowd to protest U.S. president Donald Trump's administration. The Veteran Anti-War Formation, which begins at 8:45am, is also expected to have about 200 attendees and will start at the Garden of Remembrance on 200 University St.

Seattle police, Department of Transportation, and Sound Transit will be updating information as it comes along, but commuters should expect long delays or reroutes; 11 Metro bus routes will be rerouted, according to King County Metro: 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 36, 43, 47, 49, and 106.

Last week the Seattle City Council approved a resolution allowing city employees to take unpaid time off on May Day as a day of conscience.

To shut down #Trump, we need to unite our struggles! Come rally & march w/ 1000s for Workers’ & Immigrant Rights TOMORROW, 5/1, 11am #MayDay pic.twitter.com/7h5VxEPZ2z — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) April 30, 2017