Wear What When: May 1–7

Thu, May 4

Girl's Night Out

Everyone deserves a GNO every once in a while. Alair, Lika Love, and Prost are joining forces to create an evening of gifts, girlfriends, and goodies! Hosted at Alair's gift shop, goodies include cake bites, mini manicures, and half off liters of beer from Prost! Other perks to look forward to include an appearance from Lika Love's fashion truck and a Rebecca J Designs jewelry show. Grab your girlfriends and get ready to hit the town!

Thu, May 4

Urban Craft Uprising First Thursdays

Every first Thursday of the month, from now until September, Occidental Square transforms into a bazaar filled with artwork, crafts, jewelry, food, and other local treasures. Whether you're shopping for a ceramic mug or handcrafted nail polish, Urban Craft Uprising's expertly curated selection of vendors won't disappoint.

Sat, May 6

WOOW Trunk Show

A little piece of Paris is arriving at 4 Your Eyes Only in Wallingford this Saturday. Parisian eyewear brand WOOW will be debuting their line of eclectic and bold eyeglasses and shades at the local boutique. This trunk show is a great opportunity to see what's trending this spring and learn how to incorporate a bright pair of glasses into your wardrobe.

Sat, May 6

Madrona House Grand Opening and Pop-Up Market

Capitol Hill's Healing Arts Collective is celebrating their grand opening by hosting a pop-up market filled with vendors who share their passion for the healing arts. Pamper yourself with a relaxing chair massage or receive a tarot card reading while browsing an array of handmade items from local vendors. Wine and bites will be available, as well as treats like organic apothecary chocolates and more.