  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Recipes

Critic's Notebook

5 Ways to Cook Asparagus

Peter Miller’s lunch cookbook now has a dinnertime companion.

By Kathryn Robinson 5/1/2017 at 9:00am

Fivewaystocookasparagus p079 ctmmno

Asparagus with parmesan and arugula. From Peter Miller's Five Ways to Cook Asparagus: The Art and Practice of Making Dinner.

Image: Christopher Hirsheimer and Melissa Hamilton

Three years ago, Peter Miller Architectural and Design Books and Supplies proprietor Peter Miller issued a slim little volume called Lunch at the Shop: The Art and Practice of the Midday Meal. It was astonishing, for many reasons, not least because Peter Miller is a design bookshop owner, not a chef. Not professionally anyway.

And, by about page 13, you realized that that was the root of its charms. Miller adores food the way lovers and aesthetes and artists and hungry people adore it: Not as a commodity to be worked with, but as a pleasure to be reveled in. Oh, along the way he snuck in tips and tricks, like the trained chef he actually is, but in the main his advice was a sort of common-sense theology of food—if by common-sense we mean pragmatic and down-to-earth, if by theology we’re talking about the meaning of the thing we adore.

His new book, Five Ways to Cook Asparagus: The Art and Practice of Making Dinner, celebrates all the very same, only the ways they happen later in the day. Consider this little moment, from his preface on apples:

There is a lot going on, to serve a simple fruit with cheese, with many small decisions made, quietly and unnoticed, before you serve the plates. You have presented a piece of fruit that has in all likelihood been on a long journey already. You did not bake or smear or glaze it—you brought it out, all by itself, unadorned, the implication: here, a good piece of fruit. If you do it well, give yourself credit. It is a great honor, and a true antidote to a world increasingly trying to ignore its seasons and its very own nature. You have slowed the many false clocks and taken a moment for your own. Bravo.

Miller inclines toward seasonality, freshness, simplicity, and lingering; his very prose takes you back to your fondest memories of leisurely meals prepared with deepest care by people who love you. His recipes do, too: a compendium of his favorite ingredients, each prepared in five different ways. Lentils, dressed with croutons and fresh parmesan, as soup with rice and hot Italian sausage, on pita bread with hummous and avocado, and so on. Asparagus, simply grilled, sautéed with tomatoes and hot pepper, chopped into pasta...and more.

This isn’t food to shock or surprise you; this is classic pairings, simple statements, done beautifully. In short: the cooking method most of us wish we could muster round about 6:30pm on a weeknight.

For a certain kind of woman, there could be no better Mother’s Day gift.

 

 

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!

Filed under
Critic's Notebook, Cookbooks, Five Ways to Cook Asparagus, Peter Miller
Show Comments

Related Content

Critic's Notebook

Best Lunch in Seattle Revealed Last Week

03/17/2014 By Kathryn Robinson

Critic's Notebook

What Does It Mean When a Chef has Cookbooks Out?

08/05/2013 By Kathryn Robinson

United Way King County

Slide Show: Day of Caring

09/21/2016

Slideshow

Nine Stylish Home Goods for Rad Dads

06/10/2013

Eat & Drink

And The Winner Is...

Canlis Takes Home Its First James Beard Award

05/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

5 Ways to Cook Asparagus

05/01/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Day's End

Downtown's Glittering Circadia "Closed for Business"

05/01/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat Here Now

What We're Eating Now: May 2017

05/01/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: JuneBaby Is Born and Changeups at Cafe Besalu

04/28/2017 By Rosin Saez

Changeups

Cafe Besalu Sold to Herkimer Coffee

04/28/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Interview

Emily Nussbaum and the Art of Analyzing Television

05/01/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Theater Review

'Here Lies Love' Turns Romance and Politics into a Disco Dance Party

04/27/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 27–30

04/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: May 2017

04/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Ticket Alerts

Hot 'Damn.' Kendrick Lamar Comes to the Tacoma Dome in August

04/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Summer Festivals

Lorde and Odesza Headline Bumbershoot 2017

04/25/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

City Hall

Seattle City Council Passes Resolution for an Income Tax

05/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What to Expect as May Day Unfolds

05/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Guest Opinion

Pramila Jayapal Reflects on Her First 100 Days in Congress

04/28/2017 By Pramila Jayapal

2017 Elections

Bill Bryant Knows What He Would Do as Mayor, but Says He Won't Run

04/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Murray's Public Safety Advisor, Scott Lindsay, Is Running for City Attorney

04/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Could Pass Soda Tax as Early as June

04/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 1–7

05/01/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Shoo-In

Fuchsia Brings Traditional Pakistani Ballet Flats to Seattle

04/24/2017 By Amber Wright

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eco Fashion

Shop These Sustainable Brands This Earth Day

04/21/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

In Seattle, Fashion Is Getting the Tech Treatment

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sporting Good Style

New Sounders Fan Gear Is as Hip as It Gets

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe