This Week in Restaurant News: Biscuit Sandwiches and Relocations

Plus, Eli Dahlin returns to Seattle—Upper Bar Ferdinand to be exact.

By Rosin Saez 4/7/2017 at 10:30am

Pressed juicery xyknsl

Come and get 'em: lattes made with tumeric, matcha, and beet root. Photo via Pressed Juicery Facebook

Openings

Cafe Hitchcock
This week on April 3, Brendan McGill opened his latest spot Downtown, where you’ll find biscuit sandwiches made with leaf lard from his own Mangalitsa hogs and stuffed with cured meats from his famous deli. Also here: Caffe Vita coffee and Saboteur Bakery pastries, hearty lunch salads and sandwiches, and by night, dinners of lamb neck osso buco and fresh oysters.

Pressed Juicery
The national chain of beetroot lattes and charcoal juices, dairy-free frozen yogurt and cold-pressed juice opened on Capitol Hill in late March, while another one opened in Westlake Center at the end of last year.

Relocations

Art of the Table
Dustin Ronspies’s hyperlocal cooking ethos apparently also extends to his moving philosphy. Art of the Table opens April 7 in its new digs, located just a block away from the original space.

Revolutions Coffee
After 12 years in the same space, this Green Lake cafe is moving into a historic Masonic Lodge just a few blocks further north. Owners Jessica and Phill Dodge will have Husky Deli ice cream, fresh-baked pastries, Herkimer Coffee, and their own Revolutions Roast coffee for sale.

Wild Ginger
Also not straying too far from its homebase, this outpost of Asian fusion fare will move from its space in The Bravern to the south end of Lincoln Square in downtown Bellevue.

Shift Change

Upper Bar Ferdinand
Eli Dahlin made his mark in Seattle as Renee Erickson’s first chef de cuisine at The Walrus and the Carpenter though many will, forever and rightly, revere him as the guy behind the caesar salad sandwich at Damn the Weather. He decamped to Portland for hot minute, now he’s back and working at Matt Dillon’s Chophouse Row restaurant.

Passatempo Taverna
Over in Walla Walla, restaurateur of cocktail fame Jim German and founder Mike Martin opened the Italian restaurant last fall, with pasta savant Mike Easton consulting on the menu. Now taking the culinary reins is chef Aaron Mooney, who hails from Mississippi but has cooked in fine-dining joint in Chicago, Houston, and most recently Madison, Wisconsin.

Awards and Accolades

Hogstone’s Wood Oven
Food and Wine released its latest list of Best New Chefs, among them Orcas Island’s own Jay Blackington. “If it doesn’t thrive on Orcas, Jay doesn’t cook it,” says Food and Wine, “a choice that makes for the purest expression of Pacific Northwest cuisine we’ve ever encountered.”

Expansion Mode

PCC Natural Markets
A new Burien location is in the works for this community-owned food market slated to open in 2018 in the Five Corners Shopping Center. Yes, there will be all things local and organic, but this outpost will also have PCC Taqueria which will serve pork adobado, beef barbacoa, and non-GMO chicken verde, naturally.

Health & Wellness

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Who We Are

It's Time Seattle's Car-Loving Transplants Get with the Program

02/23/2017 By Josh Feit

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

