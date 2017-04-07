Art of the Table Reopens Today

Chef Dustin Ronspies plating in Art of the Table 2.0. Image: Rosin Saez

For 10 years, the original Art of the Table was inside a cozy, squat building covered in weathered, gray wood shingles, with tie-dye colors framing the windows.

“We grew out of that place a few years ago,” says chef and co-owner Dustin Ronspies. Now Ronspies and his wife and co-captain Shannon Van Horn have relocated the restaurant just a block away into a considerably larger and newer corner space at 3801 Stone Way N—and they're taking reservations.

Art of the Table officially opens tonight, April 7, with a menu as fresh and as hyperlocal as ever; that bit has definitely not changed.

The newness comes in the form of a sweeping dining room, modern in design and anchored by a long, curved chef's counter, behind which Ronspies and his chefs slice, dice, cook, plate, break down whole animals...it's where the culinary magic happens, out in the open kitchen beneath a cluster of hanging copper pendants.

While Ronspies's cooking ethos remains, the menu won't turnover daily as it famously used to, instead there will be both a chef's and an a la carte menu. “Also changing the menu everyday seems like a nightmare in this place,” smiles Ronspies. Speaking of menu, things like fried head cheese with pickled mustard seed, or carrot terrine with cocoa nib vinaigrette, or lamb meatball with smoked tomato jam, or even fois gras torchon with a fig-apple compote could make appearances.

With new elbow room comes Under the Table, a side bar in a lounge-y offshoot of the restaurant, where you can perch on a barstool and or sit in a tufted leather armchair, with Washington wine, Belgian beer, or maybe house cocktail in hand. A bar food menu is forthcoming.

Art of the Table will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 5 to 10pm; eventually it'll be six days a week. If you want to get a somewhat virtual tour, Eater Seattle has some snapshots of the new digs.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!