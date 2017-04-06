Upstream Music Fest and Summit Bolsters Its Lineup

It's officially time to start looking forward to the first edition of Upstream Music Fest and Summit. After initially announcing over 100 acts back in February, today Upstream revealed it's full lineup, which boasts over 300 acts for the three-day festival (May 11–13). Upstream is quite literally keeping it 100 (acts per day). There are plenty of standout additions including Dinosaur Jr., Jay Park, the Long Winters, the Thermals, Jeremy Enigk, Metz, and so many good local bands. The additions are a lot to take in, so gaze at the daily lineup breakdown above or check the full roster of artists on Upstream's website.

The fest also finally revealed where exactly it will be taking place in Pioneer Square with a map of Upstream's venues. The stages will be curated by tastemaking entities ranging from Sub Pop to KEXP to Mo-Wave to the Showbox.

In addition to festival passes, single day tickets are now on sale for $40–$65 via UpstreamMusicFest.com.

Upstream Music Fest and Summit

May 11–13, Pioneer Square, $40–$425