The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 6–9

Terracotta Warriors storm Pacific Science Center, Hugo House focuses on betrayal, and the Henry presents another Jacob Lawrence exhibit.

By Seattle Met Staff 4/6/2017 at 1:16pm

Terracotta warriors gqw8sq

Pacific Science Center brings China's marvelous Terracotta Warriors to Seattle.

Image: Photo Courtesy Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Center

Museums

Apr 8–Sept 4
Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor
In terms of grand archaeological discoveries, little tops the Terracotta Army. In 1974, Chinese farmers discovered the 2,200-year-old tomb of China’s first emperor and, guarding it, a legion of roughly 8,000 six-foot-tall clay soldiers (each with a unique face) and horses. Don’t miss a collection of these stunning figures as they make their West Coast debut. Pacific Science Center, $33

Family

Thru Apr 16
Seedfolks
There's magic to be found in non-magical beans. In Seedfolks, a young girl's simple act of planting some lima beans in a vacant lot in a poor Cleveland neighborhood sparks the diverse neighbors to come together and create a flourishing community garden. Based on Paul Fleischman's award-winning children's novel, this one-woman stage adaptation finds  Sonja Parks slipping into the colorful characters from varying backgrounds—immigrants from all over the world—in order to impart lessons about camaraderie and community. Seattle Children's Theater, $22–$40

Thur, Apr 6
Peppa Pig's Big Splash
Young fans of the British animated program Peppa Pig can experience the adventures of the anthropomorphic swine in person when Peppa Pig’s Big Splash stops at the Paramount. The live show features life-size puppets and costumed characters that sing, dance, and revel in muddy adventure. Paramount Theatre, $15–$150

Visual Art

Apr 6–May 27
Daniel Carrillo: Studio Visit
For his 2012 exhibition at Greg Kucera Gallery, photographer Daniel Carrillo took ambrotype portraits of local artists. He continues that journey with his new show Studio Visit. This time he creates daguerreotypes—via a photographic process where iodine helps create images on silver-coated copper plates—to capture images of objects found in Seattle creators’ studios, like wood chips from sculptor Dan Webb and Troy Gua’s handcrafted Prince doll. Greg Kucera Gallery, Free

Apr 8–Oct 1
Jacob Lawrence: Eight Studies for the Book of Genesis
The citywide artistic celebration of what would’ve been painter Jacob Lawrence’s 100th birthday continues with Henry Art Gallery’s Eight Studies for the Book of Genesis. The silk-screen series showcases Lawrence’s signature colorful and blocky dynamic cubism as he tells the Biblical creation story through depictions of the power and gusto of black Baptist church sermons in Harlem. Henry Art Gallery, $10

Books & Talks

Fri, Apr 7
Hugo Literary Series: Betrayal
Combining shock, loss, rage, and sadness, there might not be a more powerful feeling in the human experience than betrayal, making it fertile emotional ground for creative exploration and venting. Two-time National Poetry Slam champ Anis Mojgani, acclaimed novelist Kaitlyn Greenidge, Tacoma poet Rick Barot, and local indie pop crooner Maiah Manser muse on betrayal during the final Hugo Lit event of the season. Fred Wildlife Refuge, $25

Concerts

Fri, Apr 7
Jonathan Moore Benefit Show
The Seattle hip-hop scene lost one of its cornerstones last month when Jonathan Moore passed away at the age of 47. Moore did it all: Rapping as MC Wordsayer in the crew Source of Labor, managing artists, hosting KUBE’s Sunday Night Sound Sessions, mentoring a slew of young artists, and booking local artists in an effort to expand the scene throughout town (not just in the Central District). His influence is clear by the all-star local lineup assembling to pay tribute to him and raise funds for his family at a special Neumos show: Macklemore, the Physics, Nacho Picasso, Sol, Sam Lachow, Koga Shabazz, Gifted Gab, Dave B, and more. It’s sure to be an emotional night filled with music that would’ve made Moore proud. Neumos, Sold Out

Sat, Apr 8
Mitski
Mitski knew what she was doing when titling her 2016 breakthrough album Puberty 2. The record finds the indie rocker musically growing up and coming of age in an emotional burst of distorted guitar rock beauty and voice-cracking intensity on tracks like “Your Best American Girl” and “My Body’s Made of Crushed Little Stars.” Neptune Theatre, Sold Out

Sat, Apr 8
Radiohead
It’s been almost exactly five years since Radiohead last graced Seattle with its presence. The most acclaimed modern rock band on earth travels to KeyArena in support of its 2016 album, A Moon Shaped Pool. If you didn’t snag a ticket before it sold out, best of luck swimming in the secondary ticket market. KeyArena, Sold Out

Sun, Apr 9
Paws
Scottish melodic punk band Paws remains largely unheralded, but few acts on the planet rise to the band’s rocking level. The group’s 2016 album No Grace (produced by Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus) showcases frontman Phillip Taylor’s knack for turning scrappy passion and blistering rock hooks into ripping rallying cries for underdog souls. The Vera Project, $10–$12

Comedy

Thur, Apr 6
Wham City Comedy
The twisted minds of Ben O’Brien, Robby Rackleff, Alan Resnick, and Christine Ferrera make up the eccentric comedy and art video collective Wham City Comedy. The Baltimore-based group is known for their uncomfortable absurdist humor which pushes the bounds of acceptable social conduct and can sometimes walk the incredibly thin line between humor and horror. The unapologetic creators of the Adult Swim’s Unedited Footage of a Bear (which has garnered over 3 million views) head to the Crocodile’s Back Bar to make you laugh until you cry (or maybe it’s the other way around...). The Crocodile (Back Bar), $10

