Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 5–11

The week in which: baby goats return to Reuben's Brews, Filipino food pops up at Bar Sue, and The Saint celebrates a golden birthday.

By Rosin Saez 4/5/2017 at 9:00am

Amazing thai 140 zwv7bq

Amazing Thai's Plate of Nations mise-en-place.

Image: Alex Hayden

Now thru Apr 9
Plate of Nations
From traditional Ethiopian stew at Cafe Ibex to hidden gems of Laotian dishes at Amazing Thai, dig into the culinary and cultural diversity in Rainier Valley. Plate of Nations highlights 11 restaurants offering $15 or $25 shareable meals and there are just a few days left.

Sat, Apr 8
Eat with Love, a Filipino Popup at Bar Sue
A DJ, a business owner, an activist, and a Chopped champion walk into a bar...is a good setup for what could be a funny joke. But in all seriousness, DJ Illogicallogic, Kryse Martin-McGill of Central District Ice Cream and Melt206, and Donna Denina of Gabriela Seattle are behind this Filipino popup made by chef Charleen Caabay. On the menu: salted egg, pickled papaya, chicharron (fried pork skin), salmon lumpia, kinilaw (akin to ceviche), and much more. Tickets are $45.

Sun, Apr 9
The Saint Turns 9
Owner Quentin Ertel opened this bright blue tequila and taco bar a little under a decade ago with the hope of shaking tequila’s spring break body shot image. And it's the bar's golden birthday, which calls for an all-day happy hour: From 5 until close, get down with $6 margaritas, $6 guacamole fresco, “serrano-kissed Micheladas,” tacos, ceviche, and house cocktails. But please, no salt-shot-lime action.

Sun, Apr 9
Vegan Cambodian Popup at Taproot Cafe
The first day of the Cambodian New Year, Khmer, is April 14, so this holiday popup in Columbia City is a bit early but celebratory all the same. Traditional Cambodian dishes will get a vegan treatment, with a menu of papaya and green mango salad, short rice noodles in dark soy sauce with tofu and fresh bean sprouts, red curry made with eggplant, caramel potato, which is a palm sugar, caramel soup with potatoes and mushrooms, and for dessert, coconut cassava cake and jackfruit ice cream. 

Tue, Apr 11
Baby Goats and Brews
Last summer, Puget Sound Goat Rescue brought baby goats to Reuben’s Brews to fundraise for their organization. And Seattleites promptly lost their minds. So they’re doing it again at the Ballard brewery, where folks will no doubt wait in long lines to pet the cute, furry farm animals—first come, first served—from noon to 8, though there will be a mid-event baby goat recess. A dollar from every beer sold will go to PSGR, so drink lots of beer because you’re a generous human being and care about kids. 

Mon, Apr 10
Craft Night at Southpaw Pizza
From 6pm to 8pm tonight and Mondays going forward, bring your project, grab a slice, and enjoy the company of other knitters, stitchers, painters, collagers, and assorted other makers.

Fri, Apr 21 & Sat, Apr 22
Ticket Alert: Bisato Pop-up Dinners
Spring is here, and special dinners abound like cherry blossoms at UW. Chef Scott Carsberg of the defunct Bisato is hosting a series of small popups, the first two are coming up at the end of April with room for just 10 people. Five to six courses will consist of whatever’s super fresh and seasonal, like a verdant asparagus risotto, perhaps. Dinner, which starts at 7, is $170 per person and includes wine pairings, gratuity, and tax. Email bisatopopup@gmail.com for reservations. The next popups are May 5 & 6, and May 19 & 20. 

Sun, Apr 30
Ticket Alert: Jacques Pépin at FareStart for Flourish: A Chef’s Dinner to Transform Lives
Yes, that Jacques Pépin. The renowned chef’s foundation is collaborating with FareStart on April 30 for a reception plus a multicourse, gourmet meal prepared by a standout lineup of local chefs, among them: Tom Douglas, Sean McCrain of Copine, Thierry Rautureau, Holly Smith, and John Sundstrom. Tickets start at $375.

