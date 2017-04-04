Digital Culture
Bertha's Journey Inspires Breakthrough GIFs
Seattle is fascinated by the SR 99 tunneling machine.
Nearly four years and 9,270 feet later, the SR 99 tunneling machine nicknamed "Bertha" emerged from under the Alaskan Way Viaduct near the Seattle Center shortly before 11:30am on Tuesday.
Bertha's reappearance—after two years of delays, a lawsuit between the state and its contractors Seattle Tunnel Partners over machine damage, and millions of dollars in costs—was broadcast through a WSDOT Live Stream, and very quickly the hashtag #BerthaBreakthrough became a source of inspiration for Seattleites ready to respond with GIFs.
Is #BerthaBreakthrough gonna be like that giraffe pregnancy?? pic.twitter.com/CUCHF8mR9r— Wheeee Are Kyle ⭐️ (@Shieldk2) April 3, 2017
A live look at #BerthaBreakthrough pic.twitter.com/V1qZH1aaNz— Adam Bartz (@ABartz) April 4, 2017
How I imagine the new tunnel commute. #BerthaBreakthrough pic.twitter.com/VOp376e0cz— Gearl Thomas (@AprilH20) April 4, 2017
Bertha is way cuter than I imagined. #BerthaBreakthrough pic.twitter.com/pipfG80L4j— Gearl Thomas (@AprilH20) April 4, 2017
#BerthaBreakthrough Buckle up! pic.twitter.com/TF0Njcx3ff— Celeste 🕉 (@Ciao_Celeste) April 4, 2017
#BerthaBreakthrough?! Now we wait for the mole people to take over Seattle. pic.twitter.com/Dim4zm9uYU— Anna Celia Gallegos (@anna_gallegos) April 4, 2017
The five-story machine was manufactured by Hitachi Zosen Corp. in Japan and brought to Seattle, where it began its mining journey in July 2013 digging a 1.7-mile section of SR 99 underground. The city will build a new boulevard and public space in lieu of the viaduct, which is scheduled for demolition in 2019. Seattle mayor Ed Murray called Monday a "major construction milestone in our plan to reclaim Seattle's waterfront."