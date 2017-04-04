  1. Blogs
The Gap

2 Local Boutiques Are Raising Awareness About the Gender Pay Gap

Here's how two women-owned businesses are recognizing Equal Pay Day on April 4.

By Rosin Saez 4/4/2017 at 9:00am

Sell your sole xnjyfo

Photo via Sell Your Sole Consignment/Facebook

Today marks the additional four months and four days women must work to make the equivalent salaries that male counterparts earned last year. Add more time if you're a woman of color, a trans woman, or a trans woman of color. On April 4, as a part of the Lean In organization's 20 Percent Counts campaign, two Seattle boutiques are offering 20 percent discounts to highlight the unfair gender wage gap. Why 20 percent? As you've likely surmised by now, women make 20 percent less than men. Again, you're paid even less over the course of your career if you're a woman of color, a trans woman, or a trans woman of color.

So, it makes total sense that two independent, women-owned shops are championing this cause today.

Visal Sam opened up her dress shop, Visette Boutique, in January of last year. Since then, she's stocked her Capitol Hill store with dresses from fashion powerhouses France and Italy as well as smaller studios in places like Turkey, Portugal, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Sam ensures emerging, local designers are showcased alongside the international dressmakers. Having just debuted a new assortment of women's wear for spring, there's plenty of items to apply this one-day-only 20 percent off discount.

Meanwhile in Belltown, Natalia Wittke, owner of Sell Your Sole, is also marking Equal Pay Day. Her luxury consignment boutique has long been a hub of designer clothing and accessories. Wittke and her team plunder some of the most exquisite closets in Seattle, scoring pieces from Chloe, Alexander McQueen, Dries Van Noten, Jason Wu, Chanel, and more. While prices are already comparatively low considering the designer origins, 20 percent off here means a pair of Celine slingback wedges are only a little bit of a splurge.

Sell Your Sole

Womens Apparel 2121 First Ave

