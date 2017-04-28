  1. Eat & Drink
This Week in Restaurant News: JuneBaby Is Born and Changeups at Cafe Besalu

Plus, Calozzi’s Cheesesteaks closes shop downtown.

By Rosin Saez 4/28/2017 at 12:48pm

June baby xxxkl1

Cutting of proverbial umbilical cord, er, ribbon for JuneBaby. 

Image: Facebook/JuneBaby

Openings

JuneBaby
In a quirky mustard-colored building three blocks down at 2122 Northeast 65th Street, Edouardo Jordon’s new restaurant is a paean to the foods of the south, be they staples from his childhood or dishes that tell the story of the region’s foodways. It officially opened on April 26.

Closings

Calozzi’s Cheesesteaks
The Downtown sandwich shop announced on Facebook that, due to its Rainier Square dwelling’s redevelopment, Friday will be its last day. In good news: The Georgetown location will remain with extended hours to come.

Market Matters

Tankard and Tun
Pike Brewing has christened its forthcoming restaurant Tankard and Tun, naming it after, of course, the drinking vessels co-owner Charles Finkle collects and displays, as well as the mash tun, which will be on full view for diners and market-goers alike. They expect to open sometime in June. Stay tuned for more news on that front.

Kai Market
The Uwajimaya sibling opens in its new South Lake Union home at 400 Fairview Ave on May 3. Expect to be greeted by “a cluster of seafood tanks, their waters stacked with live crabs and oysters and clams,” and much more at this boutique Asian market.

Changeups

Cafe Besalu
Owners James and Kaire Miller are saying adios to their Ballard bakery after 17 years. The duo are moving to Spain this summer, meanwhile Herkimer Coffee will takeover ownership, but keeping things very much the same. Your kouign amanns and croissants are safe, y’all. 

Oliver’s Twist
Owners Dan Braun and Sarah Hughes-Giles, his wife, are selling both their Phinney Ridge and Magnolia lounges, reports Eater Seattle. It’s been a staple for great cocktails for over a decade, so they don’t plan on rushing just any old deal; the couple want potential new owners to keep things more or less the same. In the meantime, things will operate as usual.

Filed under
Cafe Besalu, Weekly Planner, Shifts and Shakeups, JuneBaby
Show Comments

