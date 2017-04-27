The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 27–30

Henry Ibsen's A Doll's House gets a tad more colorful in Cherdonna Sinatra and Washington Ensemble Theatre's Cherdonna's Doll's House. Image: Photo Courtesy Spider OQ

Theater

Apr 28–May 15

Cherdonna's Doll's House

When it debuted in 1879, Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House shocked audiences with a protagonist who abandons her family to find herself. Washington Ensemble Theatre enlists acclaimed local director Ali Mohamed el-Gasseir and female drag queen Cherdonna Shinatra (Jody Kuehner) to spice up the classic for modern viewers by filtering it through the latter’s over-the-top feminist worldview, in Cherdonna’s Doll House. 12th Avenue Arts, $25

Thru May 20

Ode

It took forced immobility to reawaken Seattle actress Nike Imoru's love for dance. After being shelved post-surgery two years ago, she reached out to her old physical-theater pal, director John Britton, and began to piece together what would become Ode. The movement-focused storytelling two-hander features Imoru and Simone Bruyere Fraser acting out an immigrant girl's turbulent life to composer Ryan Leyva's original soundtrack. Imoru dubs the resulting hybrid creation "a stage song." West of Lenin, $20–$25

The Sporting Life

Sat, Apr 29

Match For Africa: Roger Federer vs. John Isner

t’s not easy being a tennis fan in the Northwest. Considering the nearest ATP tournament is in Indian Wells, California (a mere 19 hour drive!), racket aficionados are pretty much relegated to watching the greatest players in the world on their televisions. That changes when Roger Federer—aka the greatest tennis player of all-time—brings his charity tennis exhibition Match for Africa to KeyArena. Fed will face off in an best of three sets exhibition American John Isner. Proceeds from Match for Africa will go to the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports education projects in southern African countries. Sticking with the charitable spirit (on multiple levels), Federer will also team up with Bill Gates to play a set of doubles against Isner and a yet-to-be-announced celebrity partner. KeyArena, $250

Classical & More

Fri, Apr 28

[Untitled] 3

Seattle Symphony’s casual late-night series gets its 15 minutes of fame when [Untitled] 3 draws musical inspiration from legendary artist Andy Warhol. Benaroya Hall’s lobby will be filled by Paul Moravec’s piano and bassoon composition “Andy Warhol Sez” and cabaret troupe the Bearded Ladies’ performance of selections from Andy: A Popera. Yannis Kyriakides’s chaotic and lively “Tinkling,” inspired by a Thelonious Monk riff, rounds out the evening. Benaroya Hall, $16

Film

Thru May 3

Anime Movie Festival

Ever had a desire try and understand anime but had no idea where to start? Let Cinerama’s Anime Movie Festival be your guide. With eight days of programming, the lineup features many of Japanese animation’s most beloved flicks: Akira, The Wind Rises, Ghost in the Shell, Spirited Away, and more. Between the thrilling action features and sweet, nuanced storytelling films, the choice offerings might be enough to convert newbies into full-blown anime fans. Cinerama, $16

Apr 27–30

Langston Hughes African American Film Festival

Now in its 14th year, the Langston Hughes African American Film Festival brings an array of thought-provoking cinematic musings on Black life to the Central District. In addition to a couple narrative features with strong female protagonists (My B.F.F. and Everything But A Man), this year's documentary slate include films about black women in medicine, historically black colleges, sickle cell disease, and even Double Dutch jump roping. Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, $12–$20; Festival pass $90



Apr 27–30

NFFTY

As long as you're not the type to get hung up on kids half your age lapping you in terms of artistic talent, NFFTY (National Film Festival for Talented Youth) is pretty magical. Featuring some of the best cinematic work by up-and-coming directors under the age of 24, the yearly cinematic celebration teems with energy and fresh ideas. This year's slate includes themed shorts showcases centering on female directors (Femme Friday), audio-driven works (Musical Masterpiece), comedy (The Last Laugh and Lighten Up!), animation (Reel Animation), the Pacific Northwest (#UpperLeftUSA), and more. Various venues, $12; Festival pass $29–$2,500



Concerts

Fri, Apr 28

Cataldo: 'Keepers' Release Show and Nerd Prom

Ever self-effacing, Cataldo's Eric Anderson is well aware his singer-songwriter brand of light, emotionally unvarnished indie pop isn't exactly cool (at least not in the traditional rock 'n' roll sense). Rather than put up a false front, Cataldo leans into its own image by releasing its new album Keepers with a nerd prom at Century Ballroom. Expect sweethearts in tuxes and dresses to hold each other close while swaying to earnest new tunes like "Person You'd Be Proud Of" and "Little Heartbeat." Wild Ones opens the festivities and additional dance tunes will come courtesy DJ sets by Ben Gibbard, Chris Staples, Marco Collins, Sharlese Metcalfe, and Kathleen Tarrant. Century Ballroom, Sold out



Fri, Apr 28

Diet Cig

New York duo Diet Cig is musical caffeine. Guitarist and singer Alex Luciano comes off like a pop punk Tinkerbell bouncing around stage with the enthusiasm of a kid hopped up on Pixy Stix and high kicking in a way that puts David Lee Roth to shame. Diet Cig brings its new album Swear I’m Good at This (full of musings about how ”it’s hard to be a punk while wearing a skirt“) and insatiable energy to Barboza for a show with local feelings queens Lisa Prank and Jenn Champion. Don’t miss what’s guaranteed to be one of the most fun-filled shows of the year. Barboza, $12

Books & Talks

Sun, Apr 30

Seattle Poetry Slam Grand Slam

When wordplay gets weaponized the results can be moving. Seattle Poetry Slam's annual Grand Slam event brings together the city's best slam poets for a night of competition to determine a four-member team of performers to send to the National Poetry Slam (Denver hosts the 2017 edition). Wordsmith and mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver hosts this year's prose battle. Town Hall, $10–$15

Comedy

Apr 28–Jun 17

Outer Rim

In space, can anyone hear you laugh? Taking a cue from interstellar odysseys like Firefly, Unexpected Productions’ latest themed improv show sets its course for a space western comedy adventure. Each night the crew of the starship Epiphany will venture to new planets, engage in epic battles, and search the galactic fringes for signs of irreverent life. Market Theater, $12–$15

