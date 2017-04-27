  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 27–30

Roger Federer hits the court at KeyArena, Cherdonna Shinatra takes on Henry Ibsen's 'A Doll's House,' and NFFTY shows off the top young filmmakers.

By Seattle Met Staff 4/27/2017 at 9:00am

Cherdonna s doll s house fct0k9

Henry Ibsen's A Doll's House gets a tad more colorful in Cherdonna Sinatra and Washington Ensemble Theatre's Cherdonna's Doll's House.

Image: Photo Courtesy Spider OQ

Theater

Apr 28–May 15
Cherdonna's Doll's House
When it debuted in 1879, Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House shocked audiences with a protagonist who abandons her family to find herself. Washington Ensemble Theatre enlists acclaimed local director Ali Mohamed el-Gasseir and female drag queen Cherdonna Shinatra (Jody Kuehner) to spice up the classic for modern viewers by filtering it through the latter’s over-the-top feminist worldview, in Cherdonna’s Doll House. 12th Avenue Arts, $25

Thru May 20
Ode
It took forced immobility to reawaken Seattle actress Nike Imoru's love for dance. After being shelved post-surgery two years ago, she reached out to her old physical-theater pal, director John Britton, and began to piece together what would become Ode. The movement-focused storytelling two-hander features Imoru and Simone Bruyere Fraser acting out an immigrant girl's turbulent life to composer Ryan Leyva's original soundtrack. Imoru dubs the resulting hybrid creation "a stage song." West of Lenin, $20–$25

The Sporting Life

Sat, Apr 29
Match For Africa: Roger Federer vs. John Isner
t’s not easy being a tennis fan in the Northwest. Considering the nearest ATP tournament is in Indian Wells, California (a mere 19 hour drive!), racket aficionados are pretty much relegated to watching the greatest players in the world on their televisions. That changes when Roger Federer—aka the greatest tennis player of all-time—brings his charity tennis exhibition Match for Africa to KeyArena. Fed will face off in an best of three sets exhibition American John Isner. Proceeds from Match for Africa will go to the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports education projects in southern African countries. Sticking with the charitable spirit (on multiple levels), Federer will also team up with Bill Gates to play a set of doubles against Isner and a yet-to-be-announced celebrity partner. KeyArena, $250

Classical & More

Fri, Apr 28
[Untitled] 3
Seattle Symphony’s casual late-night series gets its 15 minutes of fame when [Untitled] 3 draws musical inspiration from legendary artist Andy Warhol. Benaroya Hall’s lobby will be filled by Paul Moravec’s piano and bassoon composition “Andy Warhol Sez” and cabaret troupe the Bearded Ladies’ performance of selections from Andy: A Popera. Yannis Kyriakides’s chaotic and lively “Tinkling,” inspired by a Thelonious Monk riff, rounds out the evening. Benaroya Hall, $16

Film

Thru May 3
Anime Movie Festival
Ever had a desire try and understand anime but had no idea where to start? Let Cinerama’s Anime Movie Festival be your guide. With eight days of programming, the lineup features many of Japanese animation’s most beloved flicks: Akira, The Wind Rises, Ghost in the Shell, Spirited Away, and more. Between the thrilling action features and sweet, nuanced storytelling films, the choice offerings might be enough to convert newbies into full-blown anime fans. Cinerama, $16

Apr 27–30
Langston Hughes African American Film Festival
Now in its 14th year, the Langston Hughes African American Film Festival brings an array of thought-provoking cinematic musings on Black life to the Central District. In addition to a couple narrative features with strong female protagonists (My B.F.F. and Everything But A Man), this year's documentary slate include films about black women in medicine, historically black colleges, sickle cell disease, and even Double Dutch jump roping. Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, $12–$20; Festival pass $90

Apr 27–30
NFFTY
As long as you're not the type to get hung up on kids half your age lapping you in terms of artistic talent, NFFTY (National Film Festival for Talented Youth) is pretty magical. Featuring some of the best cinematic work by up-and-coming directors under the age of 24, the yearly cinematic celebration teems with energy and fresh ideas. This year's slate includes themed shorts showcases centering on female directors (Femme Friday), audio-driven works (Musical Masterpiece), comedy (The Last Laugh and Lighten Up!), animation (Reel Animation), the Pacific Northwest (#UpperLeftUSA), and more. Various venues, $12; Festival pass $29–$2,500

Concerts

Fri, Apr 28
Cataldo: 'Keepers' Release Show and Nerd Prom
Ever self-effacing, Cataldo's Eric Anderson is well aware his singer-songwriter brand of light, emotionally unvarnished indie pop isn't exactly cool (at least not in the traditional rock 'n' roll sense). Rather than put up a false front, Cataldo leans into its own image by releasing its new album Keepers with a nerd prom at Century Ballroom. Expect sweethearts in tuxes and dresses to hold each other close while swaying to earnest new tunes like "Person You'd Be Proud Of" and "Little Heartbeat." Wild Ones opens the festivities and additional dance tunes will come courtesy DJ sets by Ben Gibbard, Chris Staples, Marco Collins, Sharlese Metcalfe, and Kathleen Tarrant. Century Ballroom, Sold out

Fri, Apr 28
Diet Cig
New York duo Diet Cig is musical caffeine. Guitarist and singer Alex Luciano comes off like a pop punk Tinkerbell bouncing around stage with the enthusiasm of a kid hopped up on Pixy Stix and high kicking in a way that puts David Lee Roth to shame. Diet Cig brings its new album Swear I’m Good at This (full of musings about how ”it’s hard to be a punk while wearing a skirt“) and insatiable energy to Barboza for a show with local feelings queens Lisa Prank and Jenn Champion. Don’t miss what’s guaranteed to be one of the most fun-filled shows of the year. Barboza, $12 

Books & Talks

Sun, Apr 30
Seattle Poetry Slam Grand Slam
When wordplay gets weaponized the results can be moving. Seattle Poetry Slam's annual Grand Slam event brings together the city's best slam poets for a night of competition to determine a four-member team of performers to send to the National Poetry Slam (Denver hosts the 2017 edition). Wordsmith and mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver hosts this year's prose battle. Town Hall, $10–$15

Comedy

Apr 28–Jun 17
Outer Rim
In space, can anyone hear you laugh? Taking a cue from interstellar odysseys like Firefly, Unexpected Productions’ latest themed improv show sets its course for a space western comedy adventure. Each night the crew of the starship Epiphany will venture to new planets, engage in epic battles, and search the galactic fringes for signs of irreverent life. Market Theater, $12–$15

Filed under
Met Picks, Weekend
Show Comments
In this Article

Books & Talks

Seattle Poetry Slam Grand Slam

$10–$15 Town Hall

When wordplay gets weaponized the results can be moving. Seattle Poetry Slam's annual Grand Slam event brings together the city's best slam poets for a night...

Concerts

Cataldo: 'Keepers' Release Show and Nerd Prom

Editor’s Pick Sold Out Century Ballroom

Ever self-effacing, Cataldo's Eric Anderson is well aware his singer-songwriter brand of light, emotionally unvarnished indie pop isn't exactly cool (at leas...

Film

NFFTY

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM $12; Festival pass $29–$2,500 SIFF Cinema Uptown

As long as you're not the type to get hung up on kids half your age lapping you in terms of artistic talent, NFFTY (National Film Festival for Talented Youth...

Film

Langston Hughes African American Film Festival

7:00 PM $12–$20; Festival pass $90 Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center

Now in its 14th year, the Langston Hughes African American Film Festival brings an array of thought-provoking cinematic musings on Black life to the Central ...

Sports

Match For Africa: Roger Federer vs. John Isner

Editor’s Pick $30–$1,500 KeyArena

It’s not easy being a tennis fan in the Northwest. Considering the nearest ATP tournament is in Indian Wells, California (a mere 19 hour drive!), racket afic...

Theater

Ode

7:30 PM $20–$25 West of Lenin

It took forced immobility to reawaken Seattle actress Nike Imoru's love for dance. After being shelved post-surgery two years ago, she reached out to her old...

Theater

Cherdonna's Doll's House

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM $25 12th Avenue Arts

When it debuted in 1879, Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House shocked audiences with a protagonist who abandons her family to find herself. Washington Ensemble Thea...

Related Content

The Weekend Starts...Now.

Met Picks: Laura Veirs, Taxi Driver, Concerts at the Mural

08/04/2011 By Seattle Met Staff

The Weekend Starts...Now.

Met Picks: SAM Remix, Merce Cunningham Legacy Tour, Susan Orlean at SIFF

10/27/2011 By Laura Dannen

The Weekend Started...Wednesday?

Met Picks: Fitz and the Tantrums, BAMignite: Mad Men and Martini Party

01/19/2012 By Laura Dannen

The Weekend Starts...Now.

Met Picks: Danny Boyle’s Frankenstein, Jeff Bridges Film Fest

04/07/2011 By Laura Dannen

Eat & Drink

Critic's Notebook

Seattle’s Most Colorful Restaurants

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Food and Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 26–May 2

04/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

The Restaurant Fix That Could Instantly Boost Ratings 

04/24/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Opening Dispatch

Edouardo Jordan's JuneBaby Arrives in Ravenna

04/24/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hello Kitty Cookies and Din Tai Fung Dumplings Arrive in Southcenter

04/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Dumpling Dispatch

It's Happening: Din Tai Fung Opens in Southcenter

04/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 27–30

9:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: May 2017

04/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Ticket Alerts

Hot 'Damn.' Kendrick Lamar Comes to the Tacoma Dome in August

04/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Summer Festivals

Lorde and Odesza Headline Bumbershoot 2017

04/25/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Classical & More

Ludovic Morlot Will Leave Seattle Symphony in 2019

04/24/2017 Photography by Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

City Hall

Council Could Pass Soda Tax As Early as June

11:05am By Hayat Norimine

Income Tax

4 Legal Challenges to Keep in Mind About the Income Tax

04/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Federal Judge's Block on Trump Could Help Seattle's Case

04/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Murray Accuser's Attorneys Allege Cover-Up; Businesses Want Someone Else

04/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Passes May Day Resolution—without a Crowd

04/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Income Tax

Herbold Wants to Pass Income Tax Legislation by July 10

04/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Shoo-In

Fuchsia Brings Traditional Pakistani Ballet Flats to Seattle

04/24/2017 By Amber Wright

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eco Fashion

Shop These Sustainable Brands This Earth Day

04/21/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

In Seattle, Fashion Is Getting the Tech Treatment

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sporting Good Style

New Sounders Fan Gear Is as Hip as It Gets

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elevated Style

5 Chic Cannabis Accessories for the Sartorial Smoker

04/20/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Bars & Nightlife

Seattle Pet Guide

The Deal with Dogs at Bars

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe