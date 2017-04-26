  1. Arts & Culture
The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: May 2017

Museum of Flight focuses on the Space Race, Eugene Mirman peddles his delightful absurdity, and Seattle Shakespeare infuses the Bard with jazz.

By Seth Sommerfeld 4/26/2017 at 3:42pm Published in the May 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Credit philip newton 151105 magicflute hero 0092 ntajwq

Image: Courtesy Philip Newton

Theater

The Magic Flute

May 6–21 In terms of musical world building, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart reached his artistic apex with his opera The Magic Flute. The fantastical tale finds a love-struck prince and his bumbling bird-catcher sidekick using enchanted instruments on a quest to save a captured princess from evil (or so they think). Seattle Opera’s production soars with aid from famed punk fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes and her wonderfully colorful (and featherful) costumes. McCaw Hall, seattleopera.org

Apollo command module fzhh5d

Image: Courtesy The Museum of Flight

Museums

Apollo

Opens May 20 If only all global conflicts resulted in as much positive wonder as the Space Race did. The Museum of Flight’s new permanent exhibit, Apollo, captures the spirit of Cold War cosmic exploration via the first public viewing of the F-1 rockets that sent Apollo 12 to the Moon and other relics, like an early Soviet space suit and sections of NASA’s 1960s Houston Mission Control room. Museum of Flight, museumofflight.org

The Sporting Life

Seattle Storm Home Opener

May 14 After ending their playoff drought last season, the Seattle Storm looks to build around back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd in the team’s home opener versus the Indiana Fever. KeyArena, storm.wnba.com

Books & Talks

Emily Nussbaum

May 4 It’s nearly impossible to argue that we aren’t living in a golden age of television. And while most conversations about TV’s artistic ascendance focus on award-winning hour-long prestige dramas, The New Yorker’s Pulitzer Prize–winning critic Emily Nussbaum loves shining the spotlight on less heralded fare, like noirs and comedies. As part of Seattle Arts and Lectures’ Women You Need to Know series, Nussbaum will extol the virtues of expanding your binge-watching diet. Town Hall, lectures.org

Courtesy seattletheatregroup ir0bg7

Image: Courtesy STG

Comedy

Eugene Mirman

“A lot of people think that kids say the darnedest things, but so would you if you had no education.” —Eugene Mirman

May 4 The oddball Sub Pop comedian and voice of Gene on Bob’s Burgers returns for more observational absurdity. Moore Theatre, stgpresents.org

Theater

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

May 3–21 The glitz of movie musicals from the ’30s and ’40s collides with theater’s most mischievous fairies when Seattle Shakespeare puts on a unique adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The production transports the story of young love complicated by magical meddling from the woods to the backstage of a theater, creating a world of merriment with showgirls, divas, leading men, tap dancing, and even a live jazz band on stage. Cornish Playhouse, seattleshakespeare.org

Concerts

Aimee Mann and Jonathan Coulton

May 9 These two provide contrasting blueprints to crushing listeners’ hearts. Mann remains ever up front with her detail-rich melancholy on new album Mental Illness, while Coulton’s lyrical stings hide behind a often humorous nerd rock veneer (his new record Solid State has an accompanying graphic novel). The pair teams up for a sonically diverse night of sad songs. Neptune Theatre, stgpresents.org

Jim henson fraggle rock rkyb7l

Image: Courtesy The Jim Henson Company

Museums

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited

May 20–Jan 1 There are only a few artistic geniuses with the imagination to create multiple realms of beloved characters. Jim Henson was one of them. MoPop takes a look back at the master puppeteer’s career crafting the worlds of The Muppets, Sesame Street, Labyrinth, and more via sketches, storyboards, photos, video clips, and over 20 puppets. MoPop, mopop.org

