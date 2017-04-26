Hot 'Damn.' Kendrick Lamar Comes to the Tacoma Dome in August

You theoretically can make an argument that Kendrick Lamar isn't the most vital rapper in the game today. You'd be wrong, but you're free to make a losing argument. Drake certainly moves more units and has more hits, but there's not a ton of substance in his bars. Kanye West spends too much time these days worrying about fashion design and keeping up with the Kardashians. Chance the Rapper... okay, Chance is dope too, but Kendrick's street poet grit packs more of a punch when tackling social and racial issues.

With the release of his new studio LP DAMN. earlier this month, Kendrick turned out his fourth straight critical and commercial hit record. After headlining Coachella, he'll hit the road this summer with Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. for The DAMN. Tour. Kendrick and his crew will roll into the Tacoma Dome on Tuesday, August 1.

Tickets for Kendrick Lamar at the Tacoma Dome go on sale this Friday, April 28 at 10am on Ticketmaster.com. Seats cost $40–$100.

Kendrick Lamar

Aug 1, Tacoma Dome, $40–$100