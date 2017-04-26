  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Music

Ticket Alerts

Hot 'Damn.' Kendrick Lamar Comes to the Tacoma Dome in August

The superstar rapper heads to the Pacific Northwest with another freshly minted hit record.

By Seth Sommerfeld 4/26/2017 at 9:00am

Kendrick lamar damn jqhskv

You theoretically can make an argument that Kendrick Lamar isn't the most vital rapper in the game today. You'd be wrong, but you're free to make a losing argument. Drake certainly moves more units and has more hits, but there's not a ton of substance in his bars. Kanye West spends too much time these days worrying about fashion design and keeping up with the Kardashians. Chance the Rapper... okay, Chance is dope too, but Kendrick's street poet grit packs more of a punch when tackling social and racial issues.

With the release of his new studio LP DAMN. earlier this month, Kendrick turned out his fourth straight critical and commercial hit record. After headlining Coachella, he'll hit the road this summer with Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. for The DAMN. Tour. Kendrick and his crew will roll into the Tacoma Dome on Tuesday, August 1.

Tickets for Kendrick Lamar at the Tacoma Dome go on sale this Friday, April 28 at 10am on Ticketmaster.com. Seats cost $40–$100.

Kendrick Lamar
Aug 1, Tacoma Dome, $40–$100

Filed under
Tacoma Dome, Concerts, Ticket Alerts, Kendrick Lamar
Show Comments

Related Content

Ticket Alert

Kanye West and Jay-Z to Team Up at Tacoma Dome

07/25/2011 By Matt Pitchford

Ticket Alert

Prince to Play Tacoma Dome This December

11/16/2011 By Allie Oosta

Ticket Alert

Sasquatch! Festival 2015 Lineup Features Kendrick Lamar, Robert Plant, and Modest Mouse

02/03/2015 By Seth Sommerfeld

Ticket Alerts

The Who Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary with KeyArena Concert

10/14/2014 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Food and Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 26–May 2

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

The Restaurant Fix That Could Instantly Boost Ratings 

04/24/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Opening Dispatch

Edouardo Jordan's JuneBaby Arrives in Ravenna

04/24/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hello Kitty Cookies and Din Tai Fung Dumplings Arrive in Southcenter

04/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Dumpling Dispatch

It's Happening: Din Tai Fung Opens in Southcenter

04/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

5 Great Reasons to Dine Out on Thursday

04/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alerts

Hot 'Damn.' Kendrick Lamar Comes to the Tacoma Dome in August

9:00am By Seth Sommerfeld

Summer Festivals

Lorde and Odesza Headline Bumbershoot 2017

04/25/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Classical & More

Ludovic Morlot Will Leave Seattle Symphony in 2019

04/24/2017 Photography by Seth Sommerfeld

Hot Take

Panels That Should Probably Exist at Upstream Music Fest and Summit

04/20/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 20–23

04/20/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Income Tax

4 Legal Challenges to Keep in Mind About the Income Tax

7:00am By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Federal Judge's Block on Trump Could Help Seattle's Case

04/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Murray Accuser's Attorneys Allege Cover-Up; Businesses Want Someone Else

04/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Passes May Day Resolution—without a Crowd

04/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Income Tax

Herbold Wants to Pass Income Tax Legislation by July 10

04/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

First the City, Then the State: The Fight for an Income Tax Begins (Again)

04/21/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Shoo-In

Fuchsia Brings Traditional Pakistani Ballet Flats to Seattle

04/24/2017 By Amber Wright

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

04/24/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eco Fashion

Shop These Sustainable Brands This Earth Day

04/21/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

In Seattle, Fashion Is Getting the Tech Treatment

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sporting Good Style

New Sounders Fan Gear Is as Hip as It Gets

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elevated Style

5 Chic Cannabis Accessories for the Sartorial Smoker

04/20/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Bars & Nightlife

Seattle Pet Guide

The Deal with Dogs at Bars

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe