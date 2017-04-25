Lorde and Odesza Headline Bumbershoot 2017

While Bumbershoot has been skewing progressively younger the past couple years, the 2017 lineup suggests the days of targeting audiences of all ages may be gone for good. When EDM takes up two-thirds of the top billing and Weezer is only the band on the bill that could even potentially be considered a legacy act, you're no longer making a real effort to draw an older crowd. While that's a bummer for certain audiences, there's still plenty to love about this year's Bumbershoot slate.

Kiwi pop superstar Lorde headlines the festivities in support of her massively anticipated sophomore album, Melodrama. Seattle's own Odesza leads a strong EDM contingent that features co-headliner Flume and Dillon Francis. The Roots, Big Sean, Vince Staples, Gucci Mane, Die Antwoord, Flo Rida, and Lil Yachty bring plenty of hip-hop to the festival. Other notables include the aforementioned Weezer, rising pop force Solange, sister rockers Haim, and Conor Oberst (aka Bright Eyes). Tacocat, Cataldo, Dude York, and the Maldives (and many more) help give the lineup some local flavor. The comedy slate looks stronger than the past few years thanks to Margaret Cho, Todd Barry, Judah Friedlander, Guy Branum, Jermaine Fowler, Brody Stevens, and more.

Festival passes for Bumbershoot 2017 go on sale this Friday, April 28 at 10am on Bumbershoot.com. Prices for the three-day tickets start at $235 and go up to the Emerald pass package for $725.

Bumbershoot 2017 Lineup:





Music



Lorde | Odesza | Flume | Weezer | Haim | Solange | The Roots | Spoon | Big Sean | Dillon Francis | Die Antwoord | Gucci Mane | Kaleo | Flo Rida | Jauz | X Ambassadors | Vince Staples | Conor Oberst | Lil Yachty | Louis the Child | Cash Cash | Big Wild | Broods | LANY | Cody Jinks | Slushii | E-40 | ZZ Ward | Highly Suspect | Watsky | Amine | Pvris | Red Fang | Zara Larsson | Tacocat | Jorja Smith | Honne | Joseph | Filthy Friends | Chicano Batman | Lucie Silvas | Middle Kids | Léon | Sofi Tukker | Ekali | Johnnyswim | Lillie Mae | Cataldo | Taylor Bennett | Whethan | Dude York | Kevin Abstract | Smokey Brights | Daniel Caesar | Shook Twins | The Maldives | Dreamers | Júníus Meyvant | Honors | Lophiile | New Respects | Deap Vally | Con Brio | Bibi Bourelly | White Reaper | Moon Duo | Kore Ionz | Ravyn Lenae | The Skins | Dave Depper | Saint Claire | Acapulco Lips | Porter Ray | The Dip | Ruler | J GRGRY | Pluto | Chris McClenney | Harrison | Brome | Librarian | Spider Ferns | Froth | Coco Hames | Leikeli47 | Crater | Reo Cragun | Stas the Boss | Prsn | Kid Hops | Jason McCue | Silent Disco at MoPop

Comedy



Margaret Cho | Todd Barry | Judah Friedlander | Guy Branum | Jermaine Fowler | Brody Stevens | Jacqueline Novak | Ahmed Bharoocha | Ian Edwards | Jamie Lee | Lance Canstopolis | Jak Knight | Joel Kim Booster | Debra Digiovanni | Brent Flyberg | El Sanchez | Justin Clark | Bo Johnson | Monica Nevi

Art and Culture



Flatstock | Sub Pop Pop-Up Store | Theatre Puget Sound | SIFF Short Film Fest | Laser Dome | Yogashoot | Art/Not Terminal Gallery | Mayor Arts Awards 15th Anniversary | Pike Place Market Buskers Guild | Alice Gosti | Cornish College of the Arts Poster Show | Sensebellum Projection | Full Tilt Pinball Arcade | Global Inheritance Recycling Store



Words and Ideas



Seattle Music Panel | The Magic Hat | The Round | Battle of the Word Poetry Slam | Bushwick Book Club

B-Eats



Matt’s In The Market | Radiator Whisky | The White Swan | The 100 Pound Clam | Bok a Bok Fried Chicken and Biscuits | Gracia, Little Uncle | Adana | Jarr Bar | Pike Place Fish Guys | Southpaw Pizza

Bumbershoot 2017

Sept 1–3, Seattle Center, $235–$725