  1. Blogs
  2. Shop Talk

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

This week attend a bridal trunk show, enjoy a few popups, and break out a new pair of leggings.

By Nicole Erickson 4/24/2017 at 10:30am

17799357 10154437577950222 2024626498221455774 n trml2u

Image: Monique Lhuillier

Apr 28–30
Monique Lhuillier Bridal Trunk Show
Downtown Seattle's Nordstrom is featuring pieces from Monique Lhuillier's collection, known for its sophisticated glamour and elegance. Whether you're a bride to be or you've already tied the knot, grab your girlfriends and prepare to be awed by these gorgeous gowns.

Sat, Apr 29
Cedrus Pop-Up Shop
Cedrus is hosting a popup at West Elm's Seattle location. The minimalist leather handbag brand will have hands-on activities and other surprises while you browse their collection. 

Sat, Apr 29
Bombsheller Spring Sample Sale 
Get comfy this spring in a pair of  locally made leggings. These aren't your average legging, with a variety of bold prints and vivid colors, enjoy 20 percent off flawless pairs and 50 percent off pairs with minor imperfections. In addition to the sale prices, the brand's lead seamstress will be available for hemming, as well as fun perks like a photo booth and plenty of bites and beverages. 

Sun, Apr 30
Food and Flea Popup #1
Fremont's weekly Sunday Market gets a twist by adding a flea market on the first Sunday of the month, beginning April 30. Hunt for unique pieces from a large selection of vintage, antique, and other thrifted goods. Once you find what you're looking for among the maze of clothes, make your way over to the food trucks for a snack.  

Filed under
Bombsheller, Flea Market, Fremont, Cedrus, Monique Lhuillier
Show Comments

Related Content

Boo

Homegrown’s Halloween Costume Contest

10/27/2010 By Kathryn Robinson

Guinness World Record

Tokyo Dog Hopes to Create the World's Most Expensive Hot Dog

01/31/2014 By Chelsea Lin

Street Eatin'

Meet BeanFish, Purveyor of Japanese Fish-Shaped Waffles

07/12/2013 By Cassie Sawyer

A View of Her Own

Meet the Fremont Bridge’s First Writer-in-Residence

11/14/2016 By Allison Williams

Eat & Drink

Critic's Notebook

The Restaurant Fix That Could Instantly Boost Ratings 

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Opening Dispatch

Edouardo Jordan's JuneBaby Arrives in Ravenna

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hello Kitty Cookies and Din Tai Fung Dumplings Arrive in Southcenter

04/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Dumpling Dispatch

It's Happening: Din Tai Fung Opens in Southcenter

04/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

5 Great Reasons to Dine Out on Thursday

04/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Trend

Don't Mess with Seattle's Breakfast Tacos

04/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Classical & More

Ludovic Morlot Will Leave Seattle Symphony in 2019

9:16am Photography by Seth Sommerfeld

Hot Take

Panels That Should Probably Exist at Upstream Music Fest and Summit

04/20/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 20–23

04/20/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Performance

Cirque du Soleil Dreams of Mexico with 'Luzia'

04/19/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

City Hall

3 Seattle Council Members Are Attending Samantha Bee's Trump Roast

04/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

News & City Life

Income Tax

Herbold Wants to Pass Income Tax Legislation by July 10

11:08am By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

First the City, Then the State: The Fight for an Income Tax Begins (Again)

04/21/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Elements of Style

In Seattle, Fashion Is Getting the Tech Treatment

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

2017 Elections

Andres Salomon Drops Out of Mayoral Race

04/20/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Fremont Brewing Owner Sara Nelson Joins Race for City Council

04/20/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Will Receive $440,000 in Settlement Over Unauthorized Cutting of Public Trees

04/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: April 24–30

10:30am By Nicole Erickson

Eco Fashion

Shop These Sustainable Brands This Earth Day

04/21/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

In Seattle, Fashion Is Getting the Tech Treatment

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sporting Good Style

New Sounders Fan Gear Is as Hip as It Gets

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elevated Style

5 Chic Cannabis Accessories for the Sartorial Smoker

04/20/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Wedding Dispatch

Bahtoh Bridal Boutique Officially Opens in the International District

04/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bars & Nightlife

Seattle Pet Guide

The Deal with Dogs at Bars

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe