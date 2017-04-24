Wear What When: April 24–30

Apr 28–30

Monique Lhuillier Bridal Trunk Show

Downtown Seattle's Nordstrom is featuring pieces from Monique Lhuillier's collection, known for its sophisticated glamour and elegance. Whether you're a bride to be or you've already tied the knot, grab your girlfriends and prepare to be awed by these gorgeous gowns.

Sat, Apr 29

Cedrus Pop-Up Shop

Cedrus is hosting a popup at West Elm's Seattle location. The minimalist leather handbag brand will have hands-on activities and other surprises while you browse their collection.

Sat, Apr 29

Bombsheller Spring Sample Sale

Get comfy this spring in a pair of locally made leggings. These aren't your average legging, with a variety of bold prints and vivid colors, enjoy 20 percent off flawless pairs and 50 percent off pairs with minor imperfections. In addition to the sale prices, the brand's lead seamstress will be available for hemming, as well as fun perks like a photo booth and plenty of bites and beverages.

Sun, Apr 30

Food and Flea Popup #1

Fremont's weekly Sunday Market gets a twist by adding a flea market on the first Sunday of the month, beginning April 30. Hunt for unique pieces from a large selection of vintage, antique, and other thrifted goods. Once you find what you're looking for among the maze of clothes, make your way over to the food trucks for a snack.