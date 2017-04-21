  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hello Kitty Cookies and Din Tai Fung Dumplings Arrive in Southcenter

Plus, Hula Hula is officially open on Capitol Hill.

By Rosin Saez 4/21/2017 at 11:25am

Hello kitty kwtyn0

More like hello cookie.

Image: Hello Kitty Cafe

Opening

Naked City Brewing
Eater Seattle shared news that the Greenwood brewery’s Camano Island sibling space opens this Saturday, April 22. At long last, the island gets its first and, so far, only brewery.

Expansion Mode

Chick-fil-A
The chain of chicken sandwiches announced two more Seattle-area locations in Bothell and Federal Ways, says The Seattle Times. How much camping gear will be called for remains to be seen.

Popups

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
This mobile vehicle of all that is pink and adorable is parking itself at Southcenter Mall’s south entrance this Saturday, April 22, from 10 to 8, or until supplies last. In tow: cookies, macarons, and minicakes, plus bow-shaped water bottles fashioned after the namesake feline.

Musical Endeavors

Mooncrew Records
Molly Moon's Ice Cream is dipping into the local music biz as it launches its own small, in-house, vinyl-only record label. The label’s first release, Cataldo’s Keepers, will be available on vinyl and exclusive only to Molly Moon’s locations starting Friday, April 21 through Friday, April 28.

Relocations

Hula Hula
Queen Anne’s longstanding tiki-and-karaoke bar has decamped to Capitol Hill, and it reopens this Friday. In its new digs off East Olive Way, island-themed bites and tropical drinks will endure, as per tradition, from 4pm to 2am, 365 days a year.

Renovations

Metropolitan Grill
The downtown Seattle steakhouse will temporarily shutter this summer from June 19 until about mid-August. Not too much in the way of decor will change, but Eater Seattle reports that renovations will be more operational than decorative, save for “a few other interior decorating tweaks.”

Closing

Row House Cafe
At this point, no one’s shocked by condos popping up anywhere in South Lake Union. But a new eight-story apartment complex is a particular bummer when the developer plans to tear down this cafe made up of three early 1900s bungalows, reports The Seattle Times. The Landmark Preservation Board lacked the one vote to keep this space as is.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!

Filed under
Hula Hula, Southcenter, Din Tai Fung, Hello Kitty
Show Comments

Related Content

Dumpling Dispatch

Din Tai Fung Opens Thursday at Pacific Place

03/08/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Dumplings for Days

Din Tai Fung's Seattle Location Finally Opens Sunday

12/27/2013 By Chelsea Lin

News

Molly Moon's Headed to U Village This Fall

08/27/2013 By Cassandra Callan

Dumpling Dispatch

It's Happening: Din Tai Fung Opens in Southcenter Tonight

10:15am By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hello Kitty Cookies and Din Tai Fung Dumplings Arrive in Southcenter

11:25am By Rosin Saez

Dumpling Dispatch

It's Happening: Din Tai Fung Opens in Southcenter Tonight

10:15am By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

5 Great Reasons to Dine Out Next Thursday

04/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Trend

Don't Mess with Seattle's Breakfast Tacos

04/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 19–25

04/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Earth Day 2017

The Origin Stories of Seattle’s Two Tastiest Earth Day Traditions

04/18/2017 By Amber Wright

Arts & Culture

Hot Take

Panels That Should Probably Exist at Upstream Music Fest and Summit

04/20/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 20–23

04/20/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Performance

Cirque du Soleil Dreams of Mexico with 'Luzia'

04/19/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

City Hall

Three Seattle Council Members Are Attending Samantha Bee's Trump Roast

04/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Bang for your buck

Cheap Week: April 17–24

04/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

2017 Elections

First the City, Then the State: The Fight for an Income Tax Begins (Again)

1:22pm By Hayat Norimine

Elements of Style

In Seattle, Fashion Is Getting the Tech Treatment

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

2017 Elections

Andres Salomon Drops Out of Mayoral Race

04/20/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Fremont Brewing Owner Sara Nelson Joins Race for City Council

04/20/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Will Receive $440,000 in Settlement Over Unauthorized Cutting of Public Trees

04/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray's Accuser Reveals His Identity

04/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Eco Fashion

Shop These Sustainable Brands This Earth Day

1:35pm By Nicole Erickson

Elements of Style

In Seattle, Fashion Is Getting the Tech Treatment

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sporting Good Style

New Sounders Fan Gear is as Hip as it Gets

04/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elevated Style

5 Chic Cannabis Accessories for the Sartorial Smoker

04/20/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Wedding Dispatch

Bahtoh Bridal Boutique Officially Opens in the International District

04/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 17–23

04/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Bars & Nightlife

Seattle Pet Guide

The Deal with Dogs at Bars

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe