This Week in Restaurant News: Hello Kitty Cookies and Din Tai Fung Dumplings Arrive in Southcenter

Opening

Naked City Brewing

Eater Seattle shared news that the Greenwood brewery’s Camano Island sibling space opens this Saturday, April 22. At long last, the island gets its first and, so far, only brewery.

Expansion Mode

Chick-fil-A

The chain of chicken sandwiches announced two more Seattle-area locations in Bothell and Federal Ways, says The Seattle Times. How much camping gear will be called for remains to be seen.

Popups

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

This mobile vehicle of all that is pink and adorable is parking itself at Southcenter Mall’s south entrance this Saturday, April 22, from 10 to 8, or until supplies last. In tow: cookies, macarons, and minicakes, plus bow-shaped water bottles fashioned after the namesake feline.

Musical Endeavors

Mooncrew Records

Molly Moon's Ice Cream is dipping into the local music biz as it launches its own small, in-house, vinyl-only record label. The label’s first release, Cataldo’s Keepers, will be available on vinyl and exclusive only to Molly Moon’s locations starting Friday, April 21 through Friday, April 28.

Relocations

Hula Hula

Queen Anne’s longstanding tiki-and-karaoke bar has decamped to Capitol Hill, and it reopens this Friday. In its new digs off East Olive Way, island-themed bites and tropical drinks will endure, as per tradition, from 4pm to 2am, 365 days a year.

Renovations

Metropolitan Grill

The downtown Seattle steakhouse will temporarily shutter this summer from June 19 until about mid-August. Not too much in the way of decor will change, but Eater Seattle reports that renovations will be more operational than decorative, save for “a few other interior decorating tweaks.”

Closing

Row House Cafe

At this point, no one’s shocked by condos popping up anywhere in South Lake Union. But a new eight-story apartment complex is a particular bummer when the developer plans to tear down this cafe made up of three early 1900s bungalows, reports The Seattle Times. The Landmark Preservation Board lacked the one vote to keep this space as is.

