Shop These Sustainable Brands This Earth Day

Up on Beacon Hill, Fioravanti's slow fashion awaits. Image: Fioravanti

This local brand combines sustainability and innovation to create sportswear and streetwear made from recycled plastic bottles. Indeed, every time you purchase a Nube9 garment, you're recycling between four and 30 plastic bottles—an easy way to recycle and look sharp. The brand began with a desire to reduce plastic waste and has since transformed into a dynamic apparel company that transforms used plastic bottles into yarn to make their clothing. Since starting as a youth athletic uniform supplier, the brand has now expanded to carry modern and artistic sportswear and streetwear. One of their collections features designs by artist and environmental activist Chris Jordan.

What began as one woman's fashion blog turned into an eco-friendly clothing boutique on Capitol Hill. Drizzle and Shine carries an assortment of clothing, shoes, and accessories that are all vegan, organic, fair trade and made in the U.S. Many of the brands are locally made, as well as recycled. The boutique not only believes in sustaining the environment, but their values include giving back to the community. A percentage from each sale is donated to a different charity each month.

One way to celebrate Earth Day is through practicing sustainability. An easy way to do this is through shopping for recycled clothing. At Green Eileen you can shop a large selection of gently worn Eileen Fisher clothing for a fraction of the original price. Besides leaving less of a negative impact on your wallet, you'll be positively impacting the environment and supporting nonprofit organizations. Each purchase helps support local nonprofits such as Jubilee Women's Center, Young Women Empowered, Coyote Central, Wheel, Bike Works, and many other local, national and international organizations.

Leave a smaller footprint on the environment by shopping local. Designed and manufactured in Seattle, Fioravanti is your go–to shop when it comes to staple pieces that are expertly created to produce garments that are as functional as they are timeless. In an industry dominated by fast fashion, Fioravanti prides itself on slow fashion, ensuring fair labor practices and clothing that is created with precision and skill. Plus, the clothing and accessories from this Seattle brand are built to last and will look as chic and effortless twenty years from now as they did the day you purchased them, further eliminating waste.

LilyEmme, named after Valerie Nethery’s sister and muse, is just one jewelry maker among Seattle’s burgeoning eco-artisanal scene. Her mantra: no new gold. From rose gold diamond mobius rings to customized gold bar necklaces, Nethery's jewelry is as environmentally woke as they are stunning.

Okay, this last one isn't a shop, but styling power-duo, Colton Dixon Winger and Christine Tran, want to revolutionize your wardrobe with, gasp, things you may already have. Sounds pretty eco, and wallet, friendly to us. Yes, they also want to help score you some new-to-you threads as well, but for Winger and Tran, Cuniform is about developing personal style—without all the waste. They edit pre-existing wardrobes, keeping what works, and then seeking out beautiful vintage pieces to round out their client's overall look. Mother Earth approves.