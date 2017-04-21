It's Happening: Din Tai Fung Opens in Southcenter Tonight

Your weekend agenda.

Oh happy day, this is why Fridays exist: to gift us with a weekend devouring spicy shrimp wontons and pork shao mai.

Just a little over a month since Din Tai Fung opened its Pacific Place palace of xiao long bao, the Southcenter location is now ready to welcome DTF diners in Tukwila. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is at 6pm this evening, after which, no doubt, fans of delicately pleated soup dumplings will descend upon the restaurant.

Expect the usual, beloved offerings of dumplings, noodle soups, and more. Hours here should also remain in the 11am to 10pm range during the week, and 10am to 10pm on weekends.

Din Tai Fung joins another Taiwanese chain, 85C Bakery, a powerhouse of pastry in its own right, which opened earlier this year. Apparently we can get enough dough-based meals from Taiwan.

