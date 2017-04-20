  1. Blogs
Sporting Good Style

New Sounders Fan Gear is as Hip as it Gets

For those who eschew the electric greens and bright blues of Seattle’s men’s soccer team, this is for you.

By Rosin Saez 4/20/2017 at 11:00am

Reigning champ mls seattle sounders 002 splwsh

Brad Evans looking bomb in a bomber jacket.

Image: Reigning Champ

Before any panic ensues, let’s be clear, your blue zip-ups and green scarves—the spirit fingers of woven accessories—aren’t going anywhere. You can still strut towards CenturyLink Field in head-to-toe Seattle Sounders sports gear that you know and love and can potentially direct traffic in.

But with championship status comes champion-worthy duds. Enter Reigning Champ, a Vancouver, BC–based athletic wear outfitter that’s collaborating with our MLS Cup–winning soccer team. The limited-edition Sounders FC gear, officially dubbed Reigning Champ x Seattle Sounders FC MLS Champions Pack, is much more subdued than the usual sartorial fanfare.

Reigning champ mls seattle sounders 012 dn0wnr

Stefan Frei wearing gray but embodying eternal blue.

Image: Reigning Champ

Indeed, nothing quite says Seattle style than dressing in black and gray. Nope, not a hue in sight. Instead of the team’s colors, Rave Green and Pacific Blue, the words “Eternal Blue” and “Forever Green” are emblazoned across a heather gray t-shirt and crewneck sweatshirt, as modeled by defender/midfielder Brad Evans and good ol’ hot hands himself, goalkeeper Stefan Frei. In black, find a lightweight nylon short as well as a zip-up bomber jacket, both adorned with the Sounders' badge.

The full line is available at Reigning Champ or at The Pro Shop at CenturyLink Field. Grab some grayscale fan gear while you still can, Seattle.

 

