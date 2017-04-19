  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 19–25

The week in which: Rain Shadow Meats schools you in butchery, Rebekah Denn schools everyone in local food history, and stoners eat stoner food.

By Rosin Saez 4/19/2017 at 9:00am

Fullsizerender bdn5h8

They’re cheesy, flaming hot, and completely stoner worthy.

Image: Courtesy Lost Lake Cafe

Now until Sold Out
Bastille Rooftop Dinner Tickets on Sale
As of yesterday, tickets to Ballard’s most coveted dinner spot bathed in summer sun went on sale. Bastille historically sells out of its summer dinner series, which runs June 12 through September 12; that’s 24 chances for Olympic Mountain gazing at this intimate 10-person meal. The evening begins with a cocktail and rooftop garden tour about 45 minutes before the communal meal, which starts at 6:30. Chef Jason Stoneburner’s menu will be based on the week’s local harvest, but expect dishes like chilled asparagus soup, grilled lamb sausage, and roasted wild salmon with morels in herb butter. Tickets are $165. 

Thu, Apr 20
4/20 Specials at Big Mario’s and Lost Lake Cafe
If we can have Fried Chicken Day or Doughnut Day or Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, then stoners can have 4/20. Wait, are all food holidays for stoners? Moving along… Big Mario’s will have a pizza special: the Green Leaf Pie made with pesto, jalapeño, and arugula, for $4.20 per slice. Lost Lake’s Baked at the Lake menu consists of Flamin' Hot Cheetos mac and cheese, $4.20 well drinks, and more.

Sat, Apr 22
Butchery Class with Rain Shadow Meats
Cleaver-wielding owner Russell Flint will be instructing in the ways of butchery at his Capitol Hill meat shop. From 6 to 8, learn about hog raising, the nuances of different cuts of meat, and animal breakdown. Contact Rain Shadow Meats to register.

Sat, Apr 22
Skagit Valley Cheese Tour
If you’re already north of Seattle ogling the annual display of tulips in Skagit Valley, perhaps throw in a creamery tour for good measure. Gothberg Farms, Samish Bay Cheese, and Skagit Maid Creamery are giving a behind-the-scenes peek at cheesemaking; you’ll meet the farm animals making the milk and get a cheese tasting from all three creameries, all for $30. RSVP at rhonda@gothbergfarms.com.

Mon, Apr 24
Author Talk with Rebekah Denn: Edible City
The local James Beard award-winning author has chronicled Seattle’s food history through an exhibit currently up at the Museum of History and Industry. But this Monday, catch her at Book Larder, where she, Macrina Bakery chef Leslie Mackie, and MOHAI executive director Leonard Garfield will be talking about our edible city indeed. The talk from 6:30 to 8 is free, just be sure to RSVP.

Ticket Alert
Willowood Farm Barn Raising with Matt Dillon and Renee Erickson
After a devastating fire, Georgie Smith, a most beloved Whidbey Island farmer, still needs help rebuilding her barn and business. There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned barn raising, but here Matt Dillon and Renee Erickson will serve cocktails, pizzas, and fresh oysters from Hama Hama. Tickets start at $100, and get them quick, the dinner’s on May 7, from 4 to 7. 

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!

Filed under
Mohai, Edible City, Bastille Cafe and Bar, Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Rain Shadow Meats

$ Sandwiches/Deli 1531 Melrose Ave

Sharing a space in Melrose Market with artisan cheese shop the Calf and Kid, but hardly in its shadow, this butcher shop not only carries locally sourced mea...

Lost Lake Cafe and Lounge

$ American/New American 1505 10th Ave

Big Mario's

$ Pizza 1009 E Pike St

The New York–style pizzeria slings slices and 18-inch pies seven days a week. And, hello beer munchies, it’s open until 2am Sunday through Wednesday, and unt...

Editor’s Pick

Bastille Cafe and Bar

$$ French 5307 Ballard Ave NW

With its French subway tile and vintage fixtures, Bastille delivers a lively shot of Paris to Ballard Ave. Few restaurants have mastered ambience like this o...

Related Content

Good Causes

Chefs Turn Out to Support Willowood Farm After a Devastating Barn Fire

03/10/2017 By Amber Wright

Pseudo-Holidays

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Is Real and It's This Saturday

01/31/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

9 Dang-Good Doughnuts Around Seattle

03/20/2017 By Rosin Saez Photography by Lauren Kelly

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 8–14

02/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 19–25

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Earth Day 2017

The Origin Stories of Seattle’s Two Tastiest Earth Day Traditions

04/18/2017 By Amber Wright

Restaurant Review

Circadia Is Downtown Seattle's New Palace of Posh

04/18/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Quote Unquote

Molly Wizenberg Is an Open Book

04/18/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Critic's Notebook

10 Tremendous Seattle Pretzels

04/17/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Seattle Pet Guide

The Deal with Dogs at Bars

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Arts & Culture

Performance

Cirque du Soleil Dreams of Mexico with 'Luzia'

11:06am By Seth Sommerfeld

City Hall

Three Seattle Council Members Are Attending Samantha Bee's Trump Roast

04/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Bang for your buck

Cheap Week: April 17–24

04/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

The Sporting Life

Seattle’s Lawn Bowlers Aren’t Going Down without a Fight

04/17/2017 By Sydney Parker

Pink Riots

Seattle's Cherry Blossoms Were Late to the Party This Year

04/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Murray's Accuser Reveals His Identity

9:12am By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Cary Moon Is Running for Mayor

7:42am By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Three Seattle Council Members Are Attending Samantha Bee's Trump Roast

04/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

Molly Wizenberg Is an Open Book

04/18/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Big Little Lies

How to Call BS in the Age of Alternative Facts

04/17/2017 By Madeline Ostrander

City Hall

How Far Does the City's $1 Million Legal Defense Fund Go?

04/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Wedding Dispatch

Bahtoh Bridal Boutique Officially Opens in the International District

04/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 17–23

04/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spring Clean Your Style

Embrace Spring with These 6 Essentials

04/11/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson Edited by Rosin Saez

The Gap

2 Local Boutiques Are Raising Awareness About the Gender Pay Gap

04/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bars & Nightlife

Seattle Pet Guide

The Deal with Dogs at Bars

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Weird Washington

Take a Day Trip to North Bend—the Real Twin Peaks

04/18/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

04/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe