Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 19–25

They’re cheesy, flaming hot, and completely stoner worthy. Image: Courtesy Lost Lake Cafe

Now until Sold Out

Bastille Rooftop Dinner Tickets on Sale

As of yesterday, tickets to Ballard’s most coveted dinner spot bathed in summer sun went on sale. Bastille historically sells out of its summer dinner series, which runs June 12 through September 12; that’s 24 chances for Olympic Mountain gazing at this intimate 10-person meal. The evening begins with a cocktail and rooftop garden tour about 45 minutes before the communal meal, which starts at 6:30. Chef Jason Stoneburner’s menu will be based on the week’s local harvest, but expect dishes like chilled asparagus soup, grilled lamb sausage, and roasted wild salmon with morels in herb butter. Tickets are $165.

Thu, Apr 20

4/20 Specials at Big Mario’s and Lost Lake Cafe

If we can have Fried Chicken Day or Doughnut Day or Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, then stoners can have 4/20. Wait, are all food holidays for stoners? Moving along… Big Mario’s will have a pizza special: the Green Leaf Pie made with pesto, jalapeño, and arugula, for $4.20 per slice. Lost Lake’s Baked at the Lake menu consists of Flamin' Hot Cheetos mac and cheese, $4.20 well drinks, and more.

Sat, Apr 22

Butchery Class with Rain Shadow Meats

Cleaver-wielding owner Russell Flint will be instructing in the ways of butchery at his Capitol Hill meat shop. From 6 to 8, learn about hog raising, the nuances of different cuts of meat, and animal breakdown. Contact Rain Shadow Meats to register.

Sat, Apr 22

Skagit Valley Cheese Tour

If you’re already north of Seattle ogling the annual display of tulips in Skagit Valley, perhaps throw in a creamery tour for good measure. Gothberg Farms, Samish Bay Cheese, and Skagit Maid Creamery are giving a behind-the-scenes peek at cheesemaking; you’ll meet the farm animals making the milk and get a cheese tasting from all three creameries, all for $30. RSVP at rhonda@gothbergfarms.com.

Mon, Apr 24

Author Talk with Rebekah Denn: Edible City

The local James Beard award-winning author has chronicled Seattle’s food history through an exhibit currently up at the Museum of History and Industry. But this Monday, catch her at Book Larder, where she, Macrina Bakery chef Leslie Mackie, and MOHAI executive director Leonard Garfield will be talking about our edible city indeed. The talk from 6:30 to 8 is free, just be sure to RSVP.

Ticket Alert

Willowood Farm Barn Raising with Matt Dillon and Renee Erickson

After a devastating fire, Georgie Smith, a most beloved Whidbey Island farmer, still needs help rebuilding her barn and business. There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned barn raising, but here Matt Dillon and Renee Erickson will serve cocktails, pizzas, and fresh oysters from Hama Hama. Tickets start at $100, and get them quick, the dinner’s on May 7, from 4 to 7.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!