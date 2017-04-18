Three Seattle Council Members Are Attending Samantha Bee's Trump Roast

It's only fitting that three of Seattle's female council members would go to Samantha Bee's roast of U.S. president Donald Trump.

Council members Sally Bagshaw, Lisa Herbold, and Debora Juarez later this month plan to head over to Washington D.C. for Bee's Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner, their offices confirmed. (Erica Barnett reported it Monday.) TBS will air a Full Frontal with Samantha Bee segment of the event that night. Hannah Wright, Full Frontal's segment producer, contacted the City Council earlier this year to invite the five female council members. Juarez said she's bringing her daughter.

For those who don't recall, the Seattle Seawards (C-words; it took a while for me to get it too) made an appearance on Full Frontal last year for their votes against the SoDo arena—and the inevitable sexist online response that followed. It's worth a watch below.

The legislation would've allowed investor Chris Hansen to vacate Occidental Avenue South to build a new basketball arena, and the vote fell along gender lines. The council members cited concerns about taxpayers' costs and protecting Port of Seattle jobs. (Twitter responses to former mayor Mike McGinn's campaign announcement showed Sonics fans still won't let the SoDo arena go. McGinn was known for championing Hansen's efforts when he was mayor.)

Bee's after-party on April 29 is the same date as the White House Correspondents' Dinner that Trump himself is not attending, and proceeds will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists.