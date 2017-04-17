  1. Blogs
Wear What When: April 17–23

This week attend Fremont's Third Thursday with a Trunk Show at Pipe and Row, shop local bloggers' closets, and celebrate Earth Day at an art walk in Volunteer Park Conservatory.

By Nicole Erickson 4/17/2017 at 10:30am

Image: Pine and Boon

Thu, Apr 20
Fremont Third ThursdayPine and Boon Trunk Show at Pipe and Row
On the third Thursday of each month, local boutiques in the Fremont neighborhood participate in an evening of shopping, sips, and other fun treats. This month, Pipe and Row is hosting a trunk show featuring local accessory brand, Pine and Boon. Pine and Boon is a Seattle-based brand containing a collection of modern leather bags and accessories. In addition to supporting local designers and small businesses, Pipe and Row will be donating 15 percent of the event's proceeds to Mary's Place. Grab your girlfriends, sip some rosé, score a chic leather bag and support a good cause all in one night.

Fri, Apr 21
For the Love of Plants
Drinks, live DJ's and local artists encompass this event. Browse original artwork inspired by nature as you meander through the foliage at Volunteer Park Conservatory. All artwork will be for sale, with 70 percent of the proceeds going back to the conservatory and their efforts to promote environmental education, and 30 percent going back to the artist. Tickets are $7 which includes entry and a drink ticket.  

Sat, Apr 22
The Handmade and Homegrown Market and Plant Sale at Second Use
Second Use is a local company with a mission to reuse building materials and leave a positive impact on the environment. Their third annual market and plant sale will be held at their SoDo location and will feature a wide array of plants and other items from over 50 local vendors. Along with handmade goods, artwork, and plants, Second Use will be having a storewide sale, as well as snacks and drinks to accompany. 

 Sat, Apr 22
Earth Day Blogger Closet Sale
A handful of Seattle bloggers are joining forces to sell items from their curated closets’ in honor of Earth Day. The event will be held at Fresh Tangerine's studio in Pioneer Square and will include plenty of mimosas and other treats to enjoy while you browse.

 Sat, Apr 29
Save the Date: Seattle Unique Boutique 2017 Spring Showcase
Featuring 65 local vendors, this showcase is anything but average. Hosted by Q Nightclub, browse handcrafted items that range anywhere from ostrich egg dolls to cat paintings, as well as vegan skincare, live artists and psychic readings. Be sure to bring your ID to this 21 and over event and take advantage of their $5 mimosa special!

