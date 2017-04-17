Cheap Week: April 17–24

Phil Elverum (aka Mount Eerie) sorts through a crushing personal loss when he plays songs from A Crow Looked at Me at the Neptune. Image: Photo Courtesy Allyson Foster

Wed, Apr 19

Mount Eerie

The return of Mount Eerie (aka Anacortes’s Phil Elverum) isn’t for the faint hearted. The indie folk singer-songwriter’s new album, A Crow Looked at Me, finds Elverum dealing with the death of his wife (artist Geneviève Castrée) in raw, gorgeous, loving, and emotionally crushing detail. Join the hushed congregation for a touching musical wake. Neptune Theatre, $17–$19

Thur, Apr 20

Leafly Comedy Tour

Weed–aficionados of all backgrounds are coming together in celebration of 4/20, the unofficial holiday dedicated to lighting up and chilling out. In honor of the a-blaze-ing occasion, the Leafly Comedy Tour returns to entertain the hordes of giggly stoners. Damon Wayans Jr. (best know as Coach on New Girl) headlines the cannabis-centric comedy showcase, and Kate Berlant and local favorite Emmet Montgomery round out the bill. Did we mention tickets are appropriately only $4.20? Proceeds from the show will benefit Rise Up, a social impact initiative that works to promote positive social change, environmental sustainability, and social justice in Jamaica and the U.S. Humor and helping humanity, talk about a joint cause. Neptune Theatre, $4.20

Apr 20–22

Kyle Kinane

The glory of Kyle Kinane’s standup comedy comes from the way he makes everyone feel like he’s their kind-hearted, knuckleheaded buddy who occasionally drinks a bit too much but ends up with some crazy stories. His 2016 special Loose in Chicago delivered a gut-busting array of barfly tales about Hell’s Angels, food snobbery, and his gout diagnosis. Tacoma Comedy Club, $17–$29

Apr 20–23

MoPop Pop Conference

It’s hard to escape the political dread spiral these days, and it's even been seeping into the musical world. With that in mind, MoPop has taken a political slant with its 2017 Pop Conference. Titled Sign O’ the Times: Music and Politics, the four-day conference brings together sharp musical minds for panels and discussions about the state of the industry and where it fits in the larger geopolitical puzzle. Highlights include a keynote with David Byrne discussing his musical about martial law in the Philippines (Here Lies Love at Seattle Rep), a roundtable discussion with Tanya Tagaq, Perfume Genius, and Meredith Graves (Perfect Pussy, MTV), and music-centric talks about topics like futurism, Christianity, paranoia, black politics of the Reagan era, and more. Museum of Pop Culture, $20–$25

Thru May 1

Fred Lisaius: Thrive

Fred Lisaius finds solace in the depths of nature. Thrive continues the local painter's appreciation of the natural world with a collection featuring his distinct style: lots of vibrant colors, delicate winged creatures, and bright foliage. The exhibit showcases Lisaius intentionally subverting reality by depicting flora and fauna that wouldn't actually coexist—like trees with an array of disparate flowers and leaves—in order to probe at themes such as cultivation, family, and living in harmony. All the while, his purposeful use of acrylics mirrors the refreshing simplicity of nature itself. Patricia Rovzar Gallery, Free