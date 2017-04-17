Bahtoh Bridal Boutique Officially Opens in the International District

Along Jackson Street, Bobbie Yanoupeth and Michael Sing’s bridal shop is like spring’s belated arrival: full of lush flowers and an instant cure for seasonal sadness. The duo have been designing and building out their salon-plus-floral boutique since early January, and finally as of April 10, Bahtoh is official open.

Enter through its lavender-framed door beyond which a navy velvet couch anchors a waiting area flanked by brass shelving of wares and jewelry from local makers. Opposite the couch is a verdant oasis of florals and greenery where Sing works his arrangement magic. Meanwhile, Yanoupeth, who handles all things hair, can be found behind one of the grass-green leather barber chairs.

The co-owners are getting busy with consultations and appointments as wedding season is already upon us, but the trip to Bahtoh is worth it if only to ogle “shelfie” worthy vignettes and the cluster of chandeliers hanging from the lofty ceiling.

Follow Bahtoh on Instagram and Facebook for hours, appointments, bridal inspiration, and virtual blooms.