  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Critic's Notebook

10 Tremendous Seattle Pretzels

Danger: Knots ahead.

By Kathryn Robinson 4/17/2017 at 9:00am

Pretz uprunl

Okay, cheating: This one's a pretzel sandwich. The Dictator pretzel sandwich, to be precise, from Anchor End Pretzel Shoppe food truck.

Image: Brandon Waldrop

Who knew that pretzels were such a thing in this town. You can find them not only in the 10 restaurants and trucks and bakeries and beerhalls below, but also in too many fine German restaurants and pubs to list.

Anchor End Pretzel Shoppe

Well, here’s the perfect idea: Sea-salt or cinnamon sugar pretzels as the bread for sandwich combos like fried pork belly, Swiss cheese, stoneground mustard, and jalapenos; or chicken parm with arugula, marinara, and roasted red peppers. IN A FOOD TRUCK!

Sea Wolf Bakers

They’re called “lye rolls” in this perfectionist new Wallingford bakery—for the coating which helps them brown—but they’re a lot like pretzel rolls. Sea Wolf scatters them with sesame seeds or, for a more dramatic swoon, stuffs them with cheese.

Assembly Hall

Tom Douglas’s breakfast-juice-coffee-burger-and-lots of other stuff bar in the lobby of Via6 can build its breakfast sandwiches on pretzel bagels, or just shmear stuff on ‘em. Either way—hell, plain—these bagels feature all the delectable dough and spring of the pretzels they impersonate.

Altstadt

So they call it a brezel here—German for pretzel—but we’re pretty sure you’d have figured that out yourself. (May you have as much luck with the kartoffelsalat.) That brezel is a stunner: chewy and fluffy, with housemade sweet hot mustard, boutique salt, and optional beer cheese sauce.

Quinn’s 

One of the most beloved favorites, in a pub filled with beloved favorites, is the plump pretzel with Welsh rarebit: a traditional British cheese sauce enhanced with beer and mustard and pepper. We don’t know Quinn’s precise recipe…we just know it’s dreamy.

Meet the Moon

The happiest spot in Leschi offers on its lunch and dinner menus a warm, soft pretzel with a sauce mingling dark porter, white cheddar, and mustard. This kind of snack comes in handy wherever boozy drinks are the focus—which they assuredly are here.

Rhein Haus

If the entirety of Leavenworth got crammed into an airplane hangar it’d be Rhein Haus, with German atmo by the ton amid the bocce ball games and dorm-fuls of Seattle U students.  And pretzels, huge ones, with four sauces (we like the beer-Emmental) and/or brats in house-made pretzel buns.

Columbia City Bakery

A decent percentage of this brilliant bakery’s firepower goes into its pretzel production: pretzels, pretzel dogs, pretzel sandwich rolls (ask for bieberle), and excessively delicious pretzel knots. (Psst: You'll see these in restaurants from time to time.)

Brave Horse Tavern

Pretzels are made in the brick oven of this rollicking Tom Douglas bar, and they are fresh, hot, buttery, yeasty marvels. The six dips (three are mustards) are all good; the peanut butter and bacon dip offers smoke, salt, and unexpected satisfaction.

Tall Grass Bakery

This artisan spot is a lot of people’s favorite baker—it’s organic and it peddles its bread at farmers markets in addition to its Ballard bakery. It also features terrific Munich-style hand-formed pretzels: crusty on the outside, soft on the inside.  

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!

Filed under
Best Pretzels in Seattle, Critic's Notebook, Restaurant, Pretzels
Show Comments
In this Article

Tall Grass Bakery

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop 5907 24th Ave NW

Editor’s Pick

Brave Horse Tavern

$ Burgers 310 Terry Ave N

Tom Douglas, Seattle’s most famous restaurateur, brings his intelligent brand of comfort food to the burgeoning South Lake Union headquarters of Amazon, in a...

Editor’s Pick

Columbia City Bakery

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop 4865 Rainier Ave S

The sound of an ever-hissing espresso machine and smells of baking walnut loaf and pastries made from fresh, seasonal fruit fill Columbia City Bakery’s color...

Rhein Haus

$$ Global 912 12th Ave

A massively tricked out German-style beer hall, dripping with chandeliers and reclaimed wood paneling and finished off with some bocce ball courts—it's an un...

Meet the Moon

$$ American/New American 120 Lakeside Ave

You’ll have to beat back the hordes to snag a table in this folksy, raw-timbered Leschi favorite (from the owners of Purple and Barrio), but once you do you’...

Editor’s Pick

Quinn's

$$ American/New American, Gastropub 1001 E Pike St

The nocturnal uproar of Pike/Pine rages outside the door, but within the 1910-era auto row holdout dwells Capitol Hill at its best: preserved vintage charms ...

Altstadt

$$ Continental 209 First Ave S

Think Bierstube: brick walls, bar stools, brats (terrific), beers (even better), and braised sauerkraut to make a fan of any hater (why thank you, duck fat!)...

Assembly Hall

$$ All Day Breakfast, American/New American, Bagels, Bakery/Pastry Shop, Breakfast/Brunch, Burgers, Coffee Shop 2121 Sixth Ave

The sleeper among Tom Douglas's eateries off the lobby of the Via6 apartments may be this whatever-you-want-whenever-you-want-it kind of pleaser: A breakfast...

Sea Wolf Bakers

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop 3621 Stone Way N

Refreshingly old-world in its craftsmanship, Sea Wolf in Wallingford bakes its breads carefully and organically---and exquisitely. Cheese-stuffed lye rolls, ...

Anchor End Pretzel Shoppe

$ Sandwiches/Deli Multiple locations

A food truck, but not just any food truck: These good folks build sandwiches on pretzel rolls, to most satisfying effect, out of a vintage trailer. And they ...

Related Content

Critic's Notebook

We Left Out 2 Great Seattle Italian Restaurants!

02/02/2015 By Kathryn Robinson

Critic's Notebook

11 Stunning Seattle Salads

03/23/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Critic's Notebook

How Well Do You Know Your Seattle Restaurants?

05/07/2015 By Kathryn Robinson

Critic's Notebook

The Very Best Sushi in Seattle

04/13/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Eat & Drink

Critic's Notebook

10 Tremendous Seattle Pretzels

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Seattle Pet Guide

The Deal with Dogs at Bars

8:00am By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Why Is It So Hard to Open a Cat Cafe?

8:00am By Allison Williams

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Hit List

The Seattle Met Breakfast Taco List

04/16/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Oeno Files

Winemaker Charles Smith Launches an Annual Rosé Festival

04/14/2017 By Amber Wright

Arts & Culture

Bang for your buck

Cheap Week: April 17–24

1:08pm By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

The Sporting Life

Seattle’s Lawn Bowlers Aren’t Going Down without a Fight

8:00am By Sydney Parker

Pink Riots

Seattle's Cherry Blossoms Were Late to the Party This Year

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 13–16

04/13/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Points of Reference

How the New Pornographers Built 'Whiteout Conditions' with Krautrock and Legos

04/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Accolades

Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

04/10/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

How Far Does the City's $1 Million Legal Defense Fund Go?

7:14pm By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

McGinn Wants Another Shot at Mayor

11:30am By Hayat Norimine

Banned in the USA

We The People: Meet Six Immigrants from the Six Countries on Trump's Travel Ban List

9:31am By James Ross Gardner, Rianna Hidalgo, Hayat Norimine, and Allison Williams Photography by Brandon Hill

Olympia Dispatch

House Bill Aims to Fix Sound Transit's Inflated Car Values

8:11am By Hayat Norimine

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

8:00am By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Most Famous Animals

8:00am By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Wedding Dispatch

Bahtoh Bridal Boutique Officially Opens in the International District

12:00pm By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 17–23

10:30am By Nicole Erickson

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spring Clean Your Style

Embrace Spring with These 6 Essentials

04/11/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson Edited by Rosin Saez

The Gap

2 Local Boutiques Are Raising Awareness About the Gender Pay Gap

04/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bars & Nightlife

Seattle Pet Guide

The Deal with Dogs at Bars

8:00am By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Pet Guide

Seattle’s Best Doggie Day Cares, Parks, Pet Sitters, and More

8:00am By Allison Williams Illustrations by Kiki Kita

Dining Way Out

Washington's Ferry Fleet Got an Impressive Food and Drink Overhaul

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

8:00am By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

8:00am By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe