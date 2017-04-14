  1. Blogs
This Week in Restaurant News: Punk Rock Beer and Toasted Grasshoppers

Plus, Bai Tong is open on Capitol Hill.

By Rosin Saez 4/14/2017 at 9:45am

Poquitos oaxacan chapulines nyhjfl

The spicy, citrusy, toasted grasshoppers at Edgar's in Safeco Field. 

Image: Courtesy Safeco Field and Centerplate

Openings

Spirit in the Bottle
Within Marmite, Bruce and Sara Naftaly’s Frenchified soup house in Chophouse Row, a boozier appendage has just debuted. Sara’s cocktail lounge of aquavit libations and house gin and tonics among other things, like salmon rilettes and pork belly bao, opened this week, says Eater Seattle.

Big Mario’s Frelard
This portmanteau of neighborhoods sure does like its pizza. Now, the former Bourbon and Bones barbecue joint is home to a fourth Big Mario’s pizzeria, and it’s having its grand opening party on April 22 and 23. The first 100 peeps through the door can snag a free slice of pie.

Drunky Two Shoes BBQ
Speaking of Frelard joints, this one is opening its second location down in White Center on April 28, reports West Seattle Herald. And the decor, well, let’s just say it’s on-theme: reclaimed barn wood, chainsaw chandeliers, red velvet walls in the Elvis booth, bean can light fixtures.

Bai Tong
The corner space at Pike and 12th, formerly Boom Noodle, then Kaisho, and Boom Noodle again, is now occupied by Bai Tong's Thai street eats restaurant with an elegant edge

Collabs

Silvercity Brewery
The Kitsap-based brewery has joined up with Bremerton punk band MxPx to create an amber lager dubbed Secret Weapon, named for the band’s eighth studio album and title track. The MxPx-approved ale will be released in May.

Changeups

Rachel’s Ginger Beer
Now that Monica Dimas’s Sunset Fried Chicken enterprise is no longer slinging sandwiches at the fourth RGB location, someone needed to fill that poultry void. And that someone is none other than Mark Fuller, a chicken whisperer in his own right. The Ma‘ono and New Luck Toy chef will bring the heat in the form of spicy, spicy fried chicken sandwiches—meat sweats, here we come.

Meals

Bruciato
Brendan McGill’s Bainbridge Island pizzeria will soon serve lunch starting April 25, and, much to the glee of non-islanders, will be open on Sundays too, beginning April 30.

Safeco Field
Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jacks...or toasted grasshoppers, perhaps? Mmm, protein. Check out this season’s lineup of stadium snacks.

