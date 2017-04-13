  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Critic's Notebook

The Very Best Sushi in Seattle

We have a deep bench of great sushi in Seattle, with something for everyone.

By Kathryn Robinson 4/13/2017 at 7:00am

14525151 362258840783644 6229667660776040843 o ncbq8m

San Juan Island uni, courtesy Shiro Kashiba.

Image: Facebook/Sushi Kashiba

Sushi Kashiba

The trillions who say it doesn’t get any better than this are dead on: Sushi Kashiba boasts a Pike Place Market address, a gracious room, a view of the Bay over Market rooftops, and Seattle’s original and greatest sushi chef holding forth at the south end of the sushi bar. Peerless fish, cut by masters.

Sushi Wataru

It’s tiny (just 16 seats) but chef Kotaro Kumita is such a maestro of the minimalist and strictly local (Edomae) school of sushi—it’s worth the wait for a seat. Don’t even think about anywhere but the sushi bar; don’t even think about anything but the chefs’ choice feast known as omakase.

Suika

This boisterous Pike/Pine haunt is actually an izakaya bar (check the sake bottle chandelier), but also traffics in the satisfying little blocks of pressed sushi made in the Osaka style, which eat like savory petits fortes. Purists may balk; everyone else should aim for the mackerel. Fresh sheet too.

Sushi Kappo Tamura

The pro Taichi Kitamura reigns behind the bar of this sleek and upscale Eastlake dining room, which does as fine a job with its sushi as it does with all of its Japanese food. The black cod glazed in miso is sumptuous.

Nishino

It’s all white-tablecloth loveliness in this longtime favorite at the portal of Madison Park, which serves exquisite sushi, along with some intriguing fusion items. Bring the geoduck neophytes. Slightly pricy; everyone’s a regular.

Shiro's Sushi

The Belltown spot that used to feature Shiro (of Sushi Kashiba) still features some of his acolytes, and still delivers glorious, very fresh fish. Don’t come looking for sushi rolls. The line forms before 5pm.

Kisaku

People love this quintessential neighborhood sushi bar, in Tangletown, with the unpretentious vibe (read: good for families) and a a chef who can tailor the omakase to his devotees. The menu can happily veer into more adventurous territory than the above may lead you to expect.  

Tsukushinbo

This ancient Japantown hole-in-the-wall has been rediscovered by a new generation, which prizes its Friday lunch ramen (gone by 12:30pm) and its unassuming way with sushi, including really lush nigiri. There’s no sign; just look for the line.

Mashiko

Hajime Sato cares about the environment, so his West Seattle sushi bar features only sustainable fish. Thankfully he also cares about flavor, so he has tricks: Subbing namagi (made of catfish) for unagi, and so forth. In general, look for smaller and more local species of fish than you’ll find elsewhere.

Musashi's

The affordable, delectable sushi and chirashi bowls (sashimi over rice) explain the forever line out front of this old-school Wallingford favorite, which expanded into Factoria four years ago, and this month opens in Chinatown. (Psst: With plans for lunch delivery.)

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!

Filed under
Restaurants, Critic's Notebook, Best Seattle Sushi, Sushi
Show Comments
In this Article

Musashi's

$$ Japanese, Sushi 1400 N 45th St

This hole-in-the-wall sushi bar is definitely worth the wait – and trust us, there probably will be a wait. But once inside, you'll be pleased with the chira...

Editor’s Pick

Mashiko

$$ Japanese 4725 California Ave SW

Hajime Sato’s bustling West Seattle sushi joint has always been very Seattle: deeply traditional and thoroughly modern in the very same bite. And now that mo...

Editor’s Pick

Tsukushinbo

$$ Japanese 515 S Main St

The history of a transplanted culture is still evocatively fragrant in International District spots like the homespun Tsukushinbo. While sushi’s fine here—fi...

Editor’s Pick

Kisaku

$$ Japanese, Sushi 2101 N 55th St, Ste 100

Warm and sweet as the inside of a yam, Kisaku offers the deep skill of sushi craftsman Ryuichi Nakano along with the sort of neighborhood hospitality that we...

Editor’s Pick

Shiro's Sushi Restaurant

$$$ Japanese, Sushi 2401 Second Ave

Sushi bars spread like herring roe in this town, but the one long personified by Shiro Kashiba remains one of the best, even after his departure. The small r...

Editor’s Pick

Nishino

$$$ Japanese, Sushi 3130 E Madison St

It’s exquisite sushi, in an austere yet lovely room at the gateway to Madison Park. Careful cuts and artful compositions are the hallmarks, along with near-p...

Editor’s Pick

Sushi Kappo Tamura

$$$ Japanese, Sushi 2968 Eastlake Ave E

It’s easy to say the charm of this serene Eastlake dining room is all about Taichi Kitamura, the genial presence behind the sushi bar. But that would do a di...

Editor’s Pick

Suika

$$ Japanese, Sushi 611 E Pine Street

Vancouver exported a wisp of its rocking izakaya culture to Pike/Pine, where chef Makoto Kimoto—a veteran of the original to the north—cross-pollinates exube...

Editor’s Pick

Sushi Wataru

$$$ Japanese, Sushi 2400 NE 65th St

Chef Kotaro Kumita’s a minimalist, working with two glass-topped wooden boxes of fresh, raw fish and restrained Edomae sushi sensibility; somehow he knows th...

Sushi Kashiba

$$$ Japanese, Sushi 86 Pine St #1

The former Marche (and before that, Campagne) space in Pike Place Market has made a dramatic shift from France to Japan—the palest of wood, black leather sea...

Related Content

Critic's Notebook

Best Moments in Seattle Restaurants, 2014

12/24/2014 By Kathryn Robinson

Critic's Notebook

Best New Restaurants of 2014

11/06/2014 By Kathryn Robinson

Critic's Notebook

How I Chose the 50 Top Dishes of 2013

11/11/2013 By Kathryn Robinson

Critic's Notebook

How to Choose the 100 Best Restaurants in Seattle

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Eat & Drink

Critic's Notebook

The Very Best Sushi in Seattle

7:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 12–18

04/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Fun With Listicles (and Video)

Seattle's French Fry Champions

04/11/2017 Photography by Lou Daprile By Allecia Vermillion

Collabs

Rachel's Ginger Beer and Ma‘ono Join Forces at University Village

04/10/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

Deborah Madison Comes to the Corson Building

04/10/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 13–16

10:47am By Seattle Met Staff

Points of Reference

How the New Pornographers Built 'Whiteout Conditions' with Krautrock and Legos

04/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Accolades

Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

04/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: April 10–16

04/10/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Film

Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Opens with 'The Big Sick'

04/10/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Mariner Munchies

Gaze Upon the New Food Offerings at Safeco Field

04/07/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Murray Calls for Case to Be Dismissed

7:09am By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

What Exactly Are the Attorneys in the Mayor Murray Child Rape Allegation Case up To?

04/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray's Attorney: There Is No Mole

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Council Wrap-Up

No Comments on Murray, Homeless Sweeps, and Environmental Policy Reform

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Mandates Affordable Housing in South Lake Union, Downtown

04/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Accolades

Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

04/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spring Clean Your Style

Embrace Spring with These 6 Essentials

04/11/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson Edited by Rosin Saez

The Gap

2 Local Boutiques Are Raising Awareness About the Gender Pay Gap

04/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Ulta Beauty Comes to West Seattle

04/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Clutch Move

Anguay Reed Designs Has Your (Political) Statement Clutch

04/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: March

02/24/2017 By Jack Russillo

Travel

Cuba and Seattle Just Got a Lot Closer

02/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Who We Are

It's Time Seattle's Car-Loving Transplants Get with the Program

02/23/2017 By Josh Feit

Home & Real Estate

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe