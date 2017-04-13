The Top Things to Do This Weekend: April 13–16

Minus the Bear properly introduces its hometown fans to Voids at the Showbox. Image: Photo Courtesy Shervin Lainez

Concerts

Sat, Apr 15

Minus the Bear

When you’ve been a band for 15 years like Seattle indie rock staple Minus the Bear, there’s value in reaching back to the past while simultaneously pushing forward. The group returns to its Suicide Squeeze roots to release its sixth album, Voids. While sonic elements like David Knudson’s shredding remain a constant, things move in a slightly different direction, thanks to a new drummer and multiple tracks featuring lead vocals by keyboardist Alex Rose. The Showbox, $25–$30

Sat, Apr 15

The New Pornographers

There where reasons for concern when Canadian indie rock outfit the New Pornographers revealed it would be taking things in a synth-heavy pop rock direction (without co-frontperson Dan Bejar of Destroyer) for its seventh album, Whiteout Conditions. But the red flags turn out to be unfounded, as the new 11-song collection feels completely invigorating. With co-frontperson AC Newman vocally steering the proceedings, songs like “High Ticket Attractions” tap into a rich new wave aesthetic without coming off as a knock-off or sacrificing the band’s core identity. While the sound might not have worked peppered into an album with more traditional New Pornographers indie rock fare, the group’s steadfast commitment to maintaining that singular sonic vibe throughout the record gives everything a wonderfully kinetic feeling. After releasing Whiteout Conditions last week, the New Pornographers brings the new tunes (and old favorites) to Seattle for a show at the Moore Theatre. Always superb indie singer-songwriter Waxahatchee opens the concert, so only a fool would arrive late. Moore Theatre, $31

Books & Talks

Fri, Apr 14

Alec Baldwin

“I wanted to be president of the United States. I really did. The older I get, the less preposterous the idea seems.” —Alec Baldwin (Interview Magazine, 1989). We don’t think he meant a satirical POTUS, but Baldwin’s version of Trump on Saturday Night Live has become required pop culture intake. Baldwin travels to Seattle with his new memoir, Nevertheless. Paramount Theatre, $75



Sat, Apr 15

Live Wire! with Luke Burbank

Luke Burbank’s popular public radio variety show Live Wire Radio returns to the Neptune to tape an evening that should be equal parts humorous and politically relevant. The guests docket include Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson (who came into the spotlight for legally blocking Trump’s travel ban), The Stranger’s Dan Savage, and comedian Jessi Kline. Local rocker Ayron Jones provides the evening’s musical accompaniment. Neptune Theatre, $19

Film

Fri, Apr 14

Campout Cinema: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Oh, Fate of the Furious comes out today? Yaaaaaaaaaaaaawn. Why waste your time with car crashes and Vin Diesel brooding about his family issues when MoPop is hosting a Sky Church screening of arguably the greatest action movie of all-time? Steven Spielberg’s 1981 classic Raiders of the Lost Ark still holds up with all of its whip-cracking, binge-drinking, Nazi-punching, face-melting adventure. Why bother watching the Rock chase baddies when you could watch the Boulder chase Indy?. MoPop, $14

Dance

Apr 13–15

Compagnie Hervé Koubi: What the Day Owes to the Night

There’s a stoic, masculine intensity to choreographer Hervé Koubi’s What the Day Owes to the Night. With a dozen men dressed only in flowing white pants, the program fuses modern dance, ballet, breakdancing, and capoeira with Sufi music to create an almost ritualistic spectacle. It’s a sight to behold as La Compagnie Hervé Koubi makes its Seattle debut. Meany Hall, $45–$50

Apr 14–23

Ballet on Broadway

Who needs those pesky lyrics in a musical anyway? PNB’s Ballet on Broadway evokes the spirit of theatrical classics with tragic romances: Jerome Robbins’s dances from West Side Story, Christopher Wheeldon’s tribute to Carousel, and an excerpt from one of the first cited musicals to emphasize choreography, Balanchine’s On Your Toes. McCaw Hall, $30–$187

Special Events

Apr 13–16

Norwescon 40

While Emerald City Comicon and PAX West offer more flash and draw bigger crowds, neither can touch the true majestic nerdiness of Norwescon. Focusing primarily on literary fantasy and science fiction, the convention celebrates its 40th anniversary with over 500 hours of panels over four days down by the airport. Norwescon still features plenty of the elements people love about bigger conventions—cosplaying, gaming areas, art exhibitors, etc.—but with more of a communal vibe and room to breathe. DoubleTree by Hilton Seattle Airport, $30–$50; Weekend pass $75

Visual Art

Apr 13–May 7

FoodArt Invitational

The purpose of food art isn’t only to make your mouth water. It also serves as a means of investigating ideas about our cultures, religions, and political climates. Three years ago, Seattleite (and former Seattle Met intern) Jeremy Buben began collecting food-themed art and has since established the FoodArt Collective. The collective’s inaugural exhibit, FoodArt Invitational, features more than a dozen local artists’ culinary-themed works. Don’t come expecting still life oil paintings of plastic fruits in wicker bowls. Instead, offerings include pastel macaroons, a hot dog crucifix, and a body with strategically placed breakfast foods, and multitude of tasty experimental subjects. Joe Bar Cafe, Free

Comedy

Apr 13–May 12

The Startup

Seattle increasingly feels invaded by the tech world, which provides plenty of fodder for the latest Jet City Improv show, The Startup. Each show begins with the audience picking the name of the startup, the office location, and what the company will be selling. With those three suggestions in the pockets of the actors, there’s no limit on what belly-clutching, laugh-til-you-snort ideas the performers come up with to satirically mock tech bros, geek culture, and changing world around us. Jet City Improv, $12–$18