Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 12–18

"Don't Tell Us What To Do," 2015, $200. Photography by Ashley Armitage. Photo courtesy FoodArt Collection

Apr 13–May 7

FoodArt Invitational

The purpose of food art isn’t only to make your mouth water. It also serves as a means of investigating ideas about our cultures, religions, and political climates. Three years ago, Seattleite (and former Seattle Met intern) Jeremy Buben began collecting food-themed art and has since established the FoodArt Collection. The collection’s inaugural exhibit, FoodArt Invitational, features more than a dozen local artists’ culinary-themed works. Don’t come expecting still life oil paintings of plastic fruits in wicker bowls. Instead, offerings include an oil painting of pastel macaroons, Jesus eating hotdogs, and a body with strategically placed breakfast foods. See all the still life in real life at Joe Bar Cafe from 6 to 10pm during the Capitol Hill Art Walk.

Thu, Apr 13

Veg Out Seattle

Herbivore comrades Mackenzie DeVito of No Bones About It and Kelli Bielema, Shindig Events owner and lead producer, are teaming up to put on the ultimate plant-based food festival. While Meatless Mondays are all good and fun, Veg Out Seattle will be a full-fledged vegan event with music, chef demonstrations, cooking competitions, and food samples aplenty; it kicks off at 6pm. Tickets range start at $40.

Sat, Apr 15

The Whale Wins Launches Brunch

One of Renee Erickson’s most decorated restaurants is giving diners what they want: brunch. And just in time for one of the brunchiest holidays beside Mother’s Day, Easter. Some things to get amped about: Sea Wolf Bakers croissant with house preserves, chorizo with soft-cooked eggs, braised pork belly, and rice pudding with poached rhubard. Brunch starts this weekend; oh, and do make reservations.

Sat, Apr 15

Cambodian Popup at Pittburgh Lunch and Superette

To ring in the Khmer New Year, head to this popup in Pioneer Square. In a cozy, if not interestingly shaped, restaurant dine on Cambodian fare of prahok ktie (spicy coconut pork dip), lort cha (fried short rice noodle), crispy fish with tamarind, cassava cake with pandan ice cream, and more. Dinner is 5 to 9.

Sun, Apr 16

Easter Brunch in Seattle: 2017 Edition

Have you made reservations yet? Best hop to it.

Ticket Alert: Author Deborah Madison at the Corson Building on May 3

Somewhere, perhaps in a p-patch garden bed, vegetarians place their right hand on Deborah Madison’s Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone and solemnly swear to do right by meat-free cookery. Perhaps. Or, beyond a vegetarian’s swearing in, Madison’s latest book, In My Kitchen, came out last month and to celebrate, she’ll be in Seattle on Wednesday, May 3 to cook at Matt Dillon’s garden-ringed Corson Building in Georgetown. For $98, you’ll get a three-course vegetarian lunch with wine and a signed copy of her book







Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!