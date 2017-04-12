  1. Blogs
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 12–18

The week in which: Food art means Jesus eating hotdogs, a Cambodian popup comes to Pioneer Square, and Easter brunches have arrived.

By Rosin Saez 4/12/2017 at 9:00am

Foodart wp ncqghx

"Don't Tell Us What To Do," 2015, $200. Photography by Ashley Armitage. Photo courtesy FoodArt Collection

Apr 13–May 7
FoodArt Invitational
The purpose of food art isn’t only to make your mouth water. It also serves as a means of investigating ideas about our cultures, religions, and political climates. Three years ago, Seattleite (and former Seattle Met intern) Jeremy Buben began collecting food-themed art and has since established the FoodArt Collection. The collection’s inaugural exhibit, FoodArt Invitational, features more than a dozen local artists’ culinary-themed works. Don’t come expecting still life oil paintings of plastic fruits in wicker bowls. Instead, offerings include an oil painting of pastel macaroons, Jesus eating hotdogs, and a body with strategically placed breakfast foods. See all the still life in real life at Joe Bar Cafe from 6 to 10pm during the Capitol Hill Art Walk.

Thu, Apr 13
Veg Out Seattle
Herbivore comrades Mackenzie DeVito of No Bones About It and Kelli Bielema, Shindig Events owner and lead producer, are teaming up to put on the ultimate plant-based food festival. While Meatless Mondays are all good and fun, Veg Out Seattle will be a full-fledged vegan event with music, chef demonstrations, cooking competitions, and food samples aplenty; it kicks off at 6pm. Tickets range start at $40.

Sat, Apr 15
The Whale Wins Launches Brunch
One of Renee Erickson’s most decorated restaurants is giving diners what they want: brunch. And just in time for one of the brunchiest holidays beside Mother’s Day, Easter. Some things to get amped about: Sea Wolf Bakers croissant with house preserves, chorizo with soft-cooked eggs, braised pork belly, and rice pudding with poached rhubard. Brunch starts this weekend; oh, and do make reservations.

Sat, Apr 15
Cambodian Popup at Pittburgh Lunch and Superette
To ring in the Khmer New Year, head to this popup in Pioneer Square. In a cozy, if not interestingly shaped, restaurant dine on Cambodian fare of prahok ktie (spicy coconut pork dip), lort cha (fried short rice noodle), crispy fish with tamarind, cassava cake with pandan ice cream, and more. Dinner is 5 to 9.

Sun, Apr 16
Easter Brunch in Seattle: 2017 Edition
Have you made reservations yet? Best hop to it.

Ticket Alert: Author Deborah Madison at the Corson Building on May 3
Somewhere, perhaps in a p-patch garden bed, vegetarians place their right hand on Deborah Madison’s Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone and solemnly swear to do right by meat-free cookery. Perhaps. Or, beyond a vegetarian’s swearing in, Madison’s latest book, In My Kitchen, came out last month and to celebrate, she’ll be in Seattle on Wednesday, May 3 to cook at Matt Dillon’s garden-ringed Corson Building in Georgetown. For $98, you’ll get a three-course vegetarian lunch with wine and a signed copy of her book



