  1. Blogs
  2. Tripster

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

The start of spring brings bulbs, brews, and blossoms.

By Liz Weber 4/11/2017 at 11:06am

Tulips tfohjd

Say hello to spring with a little pop of color at the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.

Image: Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

With a longer-than-average winter (mostly) in the past, it's time to stow parkas and pray for a peek at the spring sun. April festivals across the state are dedicated to plants in bloom and getting outside.

Mount Vernon: Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

Nothing says spring quite like flowers in bloom. While the organizers of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival are careful to note that the plants bloom according to Mother Nature’s schedule, they guarantee prime tulip viewing will fall somewhere within the span of the celebrations: April 1–30. Designed more as a driving tour than a one-site festival, it also includes events, like a wine tasting, color run, salmon barbecue, and more throughout April. But for the main attraction—fields of pink, yellow, and red—look to the fields of Tulip Town featuring blooms from the Washington Bulb Company. The festival's Facebook page provides regular updates on when the petals will do their thing. April 1–30

Portland: Spring Beer and Wine Fest

The Portland Spring Beer and Wine Fest offers 35 breweries, 17 wineries, 10 distilleries, and 20 exhibitors of cheese, chocolate, and other finger foods. Located in our funky sister city to the south, the festival runs from noon till 10pm on Friday and Saturday. In addition to the beer and wine, the festival features music from eclectic bands, such as the Hawaiian shirt–wearing Tropical Storm and the Northwest Pan Man. The first 500 people through the door on Friday, April 14, get to attend the event for free. April 14–15

Seattle: Wild and Scenic Film Festival

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is a one-night screening of environmental and nature films championing our wild places. Proceeds from the event and a silent auction during intermission support the Washington Water Trust, a nonprofit protecting the state’s rivers and streams. Ashley Ahearn—environmental reporter for Seattle NPR affiliate KUOW and contributor to EarthFix—will be the special guest emcee. The films play at SIFF Cinema Uptown and include tales of adventure photographer Ace Kvale and his desert dog, a 63-year-old pipeline threatening the Great Lake, and the first Bangladeshi to climb the Seven Summits. Happy hour starts at 5:30pm. April 19, 6:30pm

Puyallup: Washington State Spring Fair

While similar to its fall sibling, the Washington State Spring Fair draws smaller crowds but delivers mild weather and unique attractions. The spring animal shows include dancing horses, racing pigs, and swimming dock dogs, while, for those less inclined toward the soft and fluffy, Motorsport Mayhem has monster trucks (on Friday only) and car-smashing stunts. This year enjoy a free performance by country artist Aaron Crawford on Friday at 7pm. April 20–23

Wenatchee: Apple Blossom Festival

Starting the last weekend of April and leading into the first weekend of May, the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is one of the oldest major festivals in the state. The Wenatchee Valley is known for its vineyards and river views, but during festival time, you'll find carnival rides, parades, a food fair, a golf tournament, an arts and crafts fair, and kids art events. The official Apple Blossom funnel cake vendor, Keep It in the Valley Foundation, is continuing to offer fifteen $1,500 college scholarships to Wenatchee students, funded largely through the purchase of funnel cakes. April 27–May 7

Filed under
Festivals
Show Comments

Related Content

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: December

12/02/2016 By Jack Russillo

Imbibing Agenda

A Beer Bash for Music Types

02/22/2013 By Allecia Vermillion

A&M Drink Up the City

Tour de Fat: Beer and Bikes in Gas Works Park

08/02/2010 By Alexandra Notman

Tonight

PubliCalendar Pick: Seattle PrideFest

06/25/2011 By Kyle Fuller

Eat & Drink

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Fun With Listicles (and Video)

Seattle's French Fry Champions

04/11/2017 Photography by Lou Daprile By Allecia Vermillion

Collabs

Rachel's Ginger Beer and Ma'ono Join Forces at University Village

04/10/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

Deborah Madison Comes to the Corson Building

04/10/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Mariner Munchies

Gaze Upon the New Food Offerings at Safeco Field

04/07/2017 By Darren Davis

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Biscuit Sandwiches and Relocations

04/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Points of Reference

How the New Poronographers Built 'Whiteout Conditions' with Krautrock and Legos

04/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Accolades

Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

04/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: April 10–16

04/10/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Film

Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Opens with 'The Big Sick'

04/10/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Mariner Munchies

Gaze Upon the New Food Offerings at Safeco Field

04/07/2017 By Darren Davis

Theater

David Byrne Discusses the Hedonistic Musical Magic of 'Here Lies Love'

04/06/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Murray's Attorney: There Is No Mole

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Council Wrap-Up

No Comments on Murray, Homeless Sweeps, and Environmental Policy Reform

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Mandates Affordable Housing in South Lake Union, Downtown

04/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Accolades

Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

04/10/2017 By Darren Davis

City Hall

Should Commissioners for Police Accountability Be District Seats?

04/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Mayoral Campaigns That Weathered the Storm (or Didn’t) After Allegations

04/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spring Clean Your Style

Embrace Spring with These 6 Essentials

04/11/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson Edited by Rosin Saez

The Gap

2 Local Boutiques Are Raising Awareness About the Gender Pay Gap

04/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Ulta Beauty Comes to West Seattle

04/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Clutch Move

Anguay Reed Designs Has Your (Political) Statement Clutch

04/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: March

02/24/2017 By Jack Russillo

Travel

Cuba and Seattle Just Got a Lot Closer

02/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Who We Are

It's Time Seattle's Car-Loving Transplants Get with the Program

02/23/2017 By Josh Feit

Home & Real Estate

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe