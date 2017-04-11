  1. Blogs
  2. PubliCola

Council Wrap-Up

No Comments on Murray, Homeless Sweeps, and Environmental Policy Reform

Here's a rundown of the Seattle City Council meeting on Monday.

By Hayat Norimine 4/11/2017 at 9:58am

32730467924 e39259096b k nuutcx

Seattle City Council member Bruce Harrell speaks with mayor Ed Murray about pedestrian safety in March 2017. 

Image: Courtesy of Seattle City Council

1. Responses to Allegations Against Mayor Ed Murray

A Seattle resident Monday afternoon delivered a letter to the mayor's office calling for mayor Ed Murray's resignation shortly after the man spoke at the Seattle City Council meeting.

"Remove him from office," 39-year-old Josh Moyer said at the meeting. He said he was sexually abused in the past and "was a strong supporter" of Murray before a 46-year-old Kent man sued Murray last week. The lawsuit alleged that starting when the man was 15—in 1986—the Seattle mayor paid him for intercourse and sexual acts. 

"I'm not a perfect person myself," Moyer said in an interview with Seattle Met but said he believed everyone should pay for their mistakes. His letter to Murray began with, "You are no longer my mayor." 

Murray faced the press about the allegations for the first time on Friday, vehemently denying the accusations and saying he had no plans to back down from his campaign for reelection.  

Seattle City Council president Bruce Harrell on Monday morning issued a statement that said the council members will not be commenting on pending litigation against mayor Ed Murray accusing him of child rape and molestation.

Harrell the "city cannot afford to be distracted" and that the council needs to focus on its other "critical" work and responsibilities. 

"All accusations of abuse require a thorough investigation," Harrell said in the statement. "It is in our human nature to immediately want answers, but I ask we not cast aspersions to the parties involved before we have all the facts through the legal process. I am confident that through this process, truth and justice will prevail." 

Mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver also said she will not be commenting on the allegations. 

"In short, we have no interest in politicizing tragedy," she said in a statement posted Friday on the Peoples Party Facebook page. "Hopefully we as a city will stop to consider the serious issues this story uncovers: There are real life vulnerable youth who are hurting right at this moment—I see some of these vulnerable young people in juvenile court and in the classrooms where I teach."

Seattle City Council candidate Jon Grant—who's raised $97,700 in his run for Tim Burgess's open seat—by far had the boldest statement on his Facebook page Friday: 

"I can’t imagine the bravery it takes for a survivor to confront an abuser. Especially when that alleged abuser is the most powerful politician in our city. We live in a society that stacks the deck against survivors of abuse to come out publicly, which perpetuates cycles of abuse and violence. I choose to believe survivors."

2. Homeless Encampment Sweeps

Many activists who spoke at the council meeting in favor of more affordable housing—addressing the rezones that made affordable housing mandatory for developers in South Lake Union and downtown—also called to an end to the city's homeless sweeps. The city plans to sweep an encampment under the West Seattle Bridge on Tuesday morning, citing safety concerns and the existing hazardous materials after two RVs at the encampment caught fire under the Spokane Street viaduct last week. The sweep could take several days, according to the city. 

Council member Bruce Harrell finished the public hearing before everyone who signed up got a chance to speak but allowed two members of the public to speak on just the sweeps. 

"We’re being asked to leave and we’re not being offered another place to go," said Rebecca Massey, who says she's been living under the bridge for eight months. 

"We have continued to sweep people without giving them a safe place to go and we are continuing to waste taxpayers’ money. ... I'm sorry that I'm angry, but this has got to stop," Simon Stephens, a member of Stop the Sweeps Seattle, said as his voice grew louder to the council Monday. "Where are they supposed to go?"

The city listed several fire hazards, including a propane tank explosion under I-5 near Airport Way on Wednesday and 26 propane tanks stacked under the Magnolia Bridge that were removed last week. 

"The concentration of occupied vehicles, tents, pallets, furniture, and debris under the low bridge structure has created a specific fire hazard that needs to be addressed for the safety of the vulnerable people living there and the bridge itself,” said Seattle Fire chief Harold Scoggins in a released statement Tuesday. 

3. SEPA Reform for Development

Council members also approved legislation that created higher State Environmental Policy Act review thresholds for certain parts of the city. By doing that, the city's six urban centers would be exempt from the SEPA review process, which council member Rob Johnson said he felt was redundant with the developers' inspection process.

One of the goals in mayor Ed Murray's Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda was to reduce the number of housing projects that were subject to the SEPA process as an attempt to speed up development. The ordinance passed unanimously "after months of rigorous debate," Johnson said. 

Filed under
Affordable Housing, Development, Sweeps, Homeless Encampments, Homelessness, City Council Elections, Mayor's Race 2017, Ed Murray
Show Comments

Related Content

Morning Fizz

DPD Email Shows Skepticism of Developer Fees

07/08/2015 By Josh Feit

Murray Allegations

Murray's Attorney: There Is No Mole

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray Accuser's Attorney Wants to Schedule Video Deposition Next Week

04/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray Accused of Sexually Abusing Child Decades Ago

04/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Fun With Listicles (and Video)

Seattle's French Fry Champions

04/11/2017 Photography by Lou Daprile By Allecia Vermillion

Collabs

Rachel's Ginger Beer and Ma'ono Join Forces at University Village

04/10/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

Deborah Madison Comes to the Corson Building

04/10/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Mariner Munchies

Gaze Upon the New Food Offerings at Safeco Field

04/07/2017 By Darren Davis

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Biscuit Sandwiches and Relocations

04/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Points of Reference

How the New Poronographers Built 'Whiteout Conditions' with Krautrock and Legos

04/11/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Accolades

Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

04/10/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: April 10–16

04/10/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Film

Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Opens with 'The Big Sick'

04/10/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Mariner Munchies

Gaze Upon the New Food Offerings at Safeco Field

04/07/2017 By Darren Davis

Theater

David Byrne Discusses the Hedonistic Musical Magic of 'Here Lies Love'

04/06/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Murray's Attorney: There Is No Mole

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Council Wrap-Up

No Comments on Murray, Homeless Sweeps, and Environmental Policy Reform

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Seattle City Council Mandates Affordable Housing in South Lake Union, Downtown

04/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Accolades

Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

04/10/2017 By Darren Davis

City Hall

Should Commissioners for Police Accountability Be District Seats?

04/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Mayoral Campaigns That Weathered the Storm (or Didn’t) After Allegations

04/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spring Clean Your Style

Embrace Spring with These 6 Essentials

04/11/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Sales and Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson Edited by Rosin Saez

The Gap

2 Local Boutiques Are Raising Awareness About the Gender Pay Gap

04/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Ulta Beauty Comes to West Seattle

04/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Clutch Move

Anguay Reed Designs Has Your (Political) Statement Clutch

04/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: April

04/11/2017 By Liz Weber

Things to do with a Kid

Seattle's Destination Playgrounds

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: March

02/24/2017 By Jack Russillo

Travel

Cuba and Seattle Just Got a Lot Closer

02/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

What To Do With a Kid

19 Youthful Adventures for Kids and Adults Alike

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Who We Are

It's Time Seattle's Car-Loving Transplants Get with the Program

02/23/2017 By Josh Feit

Home & Real Estate

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Keep Indoor Plants

03/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe