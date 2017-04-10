Wear What When: April 10–16

Apr 4–30

Baby and Company Popup

This Belltown boutique of sharp men and women's clothing is popping up on Capitol Hill this month. Shop a selection of warehouse sale items and preview what's new for spring 2017. Prices start at a reasonable $25. Check it out; they're open daily from 11 to 7pm.

Apr 10–14

Spring Break Crafternoons at Bootyland Kids

This Wallingford kid's boutique is offering craft sessions this week to the great joy of folks who suddenly realized they'll have to entertain children all day while school's out. Join a sewing circle, make paper pendants or bunny origami, and more.

Apr 13–14

Good Thing Design Shop

Capitol Hill's Glasswing shop is hosting a month-long retail installation for the New York–based homewares label Good Thing. Yes, it's all very retail meta. To kick things off, Glasswing's having a preview for the collection during the Capitol Hill ArtWalk from 5 to 7pm, then an all-day reception on Saturday with coffee, tea, and, later on, a happy hour. Good Thing approaches everyday objects, like dustpans and flashlights, and designs counterparts that break from ho hum molds, imparting good design into usually mundane things.

Fri, Apr 14

Ulta Beauty Grand Opening

Ulta Beauty is hosting their grand opening this Friday for their new West Seattle store. Be one of the first 100 people to attend and receive a free gift!

Sat, Apr 15

Spring Clothing Swap and Goodwill Drive

If you're tired of your current wardrobe this event will make spring cleaning easy. Bring in your unwanted clothing to The Hillman City Collaboratory from 11 to 1pm and pick out something new at this clothing swap. Additionally, a Goodwill truck will be parked onsite, ready to take any other donations off of your hands.

Fri, Apr 21

Save the Date: For the Love of Plants

The Volunteer Park Conservatory, aka Instagram heaven, is hosting a fundraising event for environmental education. Nearly two dozen Seattle artists will display original artwork inspired by mother nature, her plants, and springtime. So if you're a black thumbed gardener this may be your best bet for adding greenery into your home. The evening event runs 7 to 10pm, with drinks, music via DJs, and art on view amongst the Conservatory's lush setting. Tickets are $7.