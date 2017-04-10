  1. Blogs
Wear What When: April 10–16

This week swing by Baby and Company's pop-up digs on Capitol Hill, try to score a free gift at Ulta's West Seattle grand opening, and preview Good Thing Design Shop inside Glasswing.

By Nicole Erickson Edited by Rosin Saez 4/10/2017 at 10:45am

17523076 10155192561224806 1740627159439501078 n vmhag1

Apr 4–30
Baby and Company Popup
This Belltown boutique of sharp men and women's clothing is popping up on Capitol Hill this month. Shop a selection of warehouse sale items and preview what's new for spring 2017. Prices start at a reasonable $25. Check it out; they're open daily from 11 to 7pm.

Apr 10–14
Spring Break Crafternoons at Bootyland Kids
This Wallingford kid's boutique is offering craft sessions this week to the great joy of folks who suddenly realized they'll have to entertain children all day while school's out. Join a sewing circle, make paper pendants or bunny origami, and more.

Apr 13–14
Good Thing Design Shop
Capitol Hill's Glasswing shop is hosting a month-long retail installation for the New York–based homewares label Good Thing. Yes, it's all very retail meta. To kick things off, Glasswing's having a preview for the collection during the Capitol Hill ArtWalk from 5 to 7pm, then an all-day reception on Saturday with coffee, tea, and, later on, a happy hour. Good Thing approaches everyday objects, like dustpans and flashlights, and designs counterparts that break from ho hum molds, imparting good design into usually mundane things.

Fri, Apr 14
Ulta Beauty Grand Opening
Ulta Beauty is hosting their grand opening this Friday for their new West Seattle store. Be one of the first 100 people to attend and receive a free gift!

Sat, Apr 15
Spring Clothing Swap and Goodwill Drive
If you're tired of your current wardrobe this event will make spring cleaning easy. Bring in your unwanted clothing to The Hillman City Collaboratory from 11 to 1pm and pick out something new at this clothing swap. Additionally, a Goodwill truck will be parked onsite, ready to take any other donations off of your hands. 

Fri, Apr 21
Save the Date: For the Love of Plants
The Volunteer Park Conservatory, aka Instagram heaven, is hosting a fundraising event for environmental education. Nearly two dozen Seattle artists will display original artwork inspired by mother nature, her plants, and springtime. So if you're a black thumbed gardener this may be your best bet for adding greenery into your home. The evening event runs 7 to 10pm, with drinks, music via DJs, and art on view amongst the Conservatory's lush setting. Tickets are $7.

