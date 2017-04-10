Seattle's Wave Books Now Has a Pulitzer

The 2017 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced today—marking major achievements in journalism, literature, and music. Journalists from the The New York Times and The Washington Post took home honors, as did The Underground Railroad, the breakout novel by Colson Whitehead.

In no small bit of local news, the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry went to Olio by Tyehimba Jess, from Seattle-based Wave Books.

The independent poetry publisher has long been heralded for both exquisite book design and its catalog of work from the likes of C. A. Conrad and Mary Ruefle. Last year, Wave Books garnered a Stranger Genius Award nomination, which ended up going to the very deserving Lindy West. If that loss ever stung in the Wave office, it certainly doesn't now.

If you want check out the award-winning book of poems, pick up a copy at wavepoetry.com.