Seattle International Film Festival 2017 Opens with 'The Big Sick'

The Judd Apatow–produced comedy tells the real story of Kumail Nanjiani ('Silicon Valley') falling for his wife as she was falling ill.

By Seth Sommerfeld 4/10/2017 at 12:23pm

Zoe Kazan and Kumail Nanjiani star in The Big Sick.

Image: Courtesy SIFF

The Big Sick features that time-honored classic love story: Boy meets girl, boy falls in love with girl, girl falls into a coma, boy meets girl's parents while she's in said coma. Oh, and there's also the element of cultural differences between the boy's traditional Pakistani Muslim family and the girl's white American family. I mean, the whole thing's almost too cliche at this point, right?

After runs at Sundance and SXSW (where it won the Audience Festival Favorite award), The Big Sick opens the 2017 Seattle International Film Festival on Thursday, May 18 at McCaw Hall. Amazon Studios already bought the distribution rights to The Big Sick at Sundance for a festival-high $12 million and will release it in theaters on June 23.

Produced by Judd Apatow and directed by Michael Showalter, the atypical romantic comedy tells the real life story of Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) and Emily V. Gordon's unusual courtship. The now-married couple cowrote the script. Nanjiani stars as himself, Zoe Kazan portrays Emily, and Ray Romano and Holly Hunter play Emily's parents.

Tickets for the SIFF 2017 Opening Gala screening of The Big Sick are on sale now via siff.net. General tickets are $75. Premium and red carpet packages run $100–$275 and include admission to the Opening Night Party and other perks.

SIFF 2017 Opening Gala: The Big Sick
May 18, McCaw Hall, $75–$275

