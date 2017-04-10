Cheap Week: April 10–16

  1. Blogs
Upstart Britpop band Blossoms visits Vera Project, Jet City takes improvised aim at the tech world, and 'FoodArt Invitational' explores culinary aesthetics.

By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams Edited by Seth Sommerfeld 4/10/2017 at 3:01pm

UK band-on-the-rise Blossoms enters the spotlight at Vera Project.

Mon, Apr 10
Lisa See
Two decades ago, Elliott Bay Books welcomed budding author, Lisa See, to read from her very first novel On Gold Mountain. Since then, See has written eight bestselling novels, received the Chinese American Museum's History Makers Award, and even written an adaptation of her first book, On Golden Mountain. She returns to Seattle with her new book, The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, which follows a woman from the mountainous Chinese Ahka culture and the daughter she gave up at birth who lives in California. See's signature writing voice weaves together the story's heartfelt themes of traditionalism, identity, and the complexity of the mother–daughter relationships. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

Tue, Apr 11 
Blossoms
Britpop hasn't gone away, it's just shinier now. Case in point: Blossoms. The band's self-titled debut album topped the UK charts in 2016 thanks in large part to the glitzy single, "Charlemagne." While the group only recently made its way into the spotlight, its already built quite the fan base, snagged a BRIT nomination, and garnered a decent amount of scrutiny while engaging in Twitter spats with elder UK acts. Whether you love them or hate them, there's no one can arguing that Blossoms has the potential to be England's next big musical export. Vera Project, $13–$15

Wed, Apr 12
Lawrence Krauss
Why are we here? How did the universe come to be? Has it always been here? When did "always"... start? These sort of mind-numbing, head-spinning questions can leave you reeling in metaphorical brain circles for hours. But Lawrence Krauss finds inspiration in these questions. The renowned theoretical physicist, cosmologist, and New York Times Bestseller, tackles these queries in his new book, The Greatest Story Ever Told–So Far. It's a tantalizing history of science told in the shrewd style of his popular doomsday-centric New Yorker essays. Krauss examines the mysterious underbelly of reality, muses on the lifecycle of light, and forces the reader to ponder on their place in the universe. Town Hall, $5

Apr 13–May 7
FoodArt Invitational
The purpose of food art isn't only to make your mouth water. It also serves as a means of investigating ideas about our cultures, religions, and political climates. Three years ago, Seattleite (and former Seattle Met intern) Jeremy Buben began collecting food-themed art and has since established the FoodArt Collective. The collective's inaugural exhibit, FoodArt Invitational, features more than a dozen local artists' culinary-themed works. Don't come expecting still life oil paintings of plastic fruits in wicker bowls. Instead, offerings include pastel macaroons, a hot dog crucifix, and a body with strategically placed breakfast foods, and multitude of tasty experimental subjects. Joe Bar Cafe, Free 

Apr 13–May 12
The Startup
Seattle increasingly feels invaded by the tech world, which provides plenty of fodder for the latest Jet City Improv show, The Startup. Each show begins with the audience picking the name of the startup, the office location, and what the company will be selling. With those three suggestions in the pockets of the actors, there's no limit on what belly-clutching, laugh-til-you-snort ideas the performers come up with to satirically mock tech bros, geek culture, and changing world around us. Jet City Improv, $12–$18

