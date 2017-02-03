This Week in Restaurant News: Pizza, Partnerships, and Bai Tong in the City

New chefs and more dinner service at the London Plane. Image: Olivia Brent

Coming Soon

Contadino and Contadino Pizzeria

As the world turns. Vendemmia and Raccolto chef Brian Clevenger is taking over the Ernest Loves Agnes space. He's splitting it into two spots—seasonal pasta house Contadino on one side, pizza on the other.

Open

Bruciato

Speaking of pizza...

Relocations

Art of the Table

Your last night to have dinner in Art of the Table's original, idiosyncratic space, approaches. The new location down the street should be open by mid-March.

Expansion Mode

Bai Tong

Ooooh. The partners behind the excellent Bai Tong Thai restaurants will take over the longtime Boom Noodle address at 12th and Pike. Per Capitol Hill Seattle blog, the new spot will be called Bai Tong Street Cafe, and arrive, hopefully, in April.

Duke's Chowder House

Eater Seattle says this longtime chowder emporium is one of 12 restaurants due in the expanded Bellevue Collection (along with Henry’s Tavern, Fogo de Chão, and Japonessa).

Partnerships

Jason Wilson and El Gaucho

The Miller's Guild chef has joined forces with the venerable restaurant group for two projects in Bellevue. Those would be: The Lakehouse, a modern Northwest farm-to-table restaurant, and a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge called Civility and Unrest.

Shift Change

The London Plane

Matt Dillon's lovely Pioneer Square restaurant has not one but two new chefs, with pretty impressive backgrounds.

UPDATE: Good Causes

Sprudge's Massive Coffee Fundraiser

The Seattle-based. internationally respected coffee website has put together a huge list of coffee shops who will donate a portion of sales to the ACLU from Friday, February 3 (aka today) through Sunday the 5th. Sprudge will match a portion of those funds, too. At last count, there were more than 500 cafes participating across the country, including Seattle fixtures like Slate, Analog, Elm, Royal Drummer, El Diablo, Stumptown, Cloud City, Preserve & Gather, and QED. Check out the full list here.

