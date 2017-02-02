  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Shift Change

Two New Chefs (and Some Changes) at London Plane

These guys have impressive backgrounds...and plans for dinner.

By Allecia Vermillion 2/2/2017 at 11:40am

Screen shot 2017 02 02 at 11.31.55 am j2dcxd

Andrew Gregory and Ricardo Valdez in their new digs, photographic proof furnished by the London Plane.

Matt Dillon restaurants aren't usually big on press releases, but I guess when you bring on two new chefs with pretty impressive backgrounds, it's worth a little buzz.

The London Plane, Dillon's market-restaurant project with Katherine Anderson, has a pair of new chefs working under Dillon, and some expanded evening plans in store. Andrew Gregory was, most recently, executive chef at the Woodsman Tavern in Portland, a really wonderful place that helped usher in that city's new era of more grown-up restaurants. Before that, he worked at Chicago fine dining institution Tru and A Voce, Andrew Carmellini's Italian restaurant in NYC, which at the time had a Michelin star.

Joining him is former Delancey chef de cuisine Ricardo Valdes, who also cooked under formidably badass Frenchwoman Dominique Crenn at her restaurant in Santa Monica and a few other places in LA.

Since London Plane opened in 2014, there are few places in town who can rival its baked goods, its aspirational way with vegetables, its straight-up stunning corner space. But I think of it as more of a breakfast and lunch spot. Right now the restaurant does serve dinner Wednesday through Saturday, but will add Tuesday night service with the arrival of the new chefs. Speaking of which, Gregory and Valdes are already busy working on new menus. Both guys still work under Dillon, but presumably they'll put their own stamp on the culinary proceedings; I'm curious whether things will shift to more of a dinner focus. 

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!

Filed under
Shift Change, Matt Dillon, London Plane
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

London Plane

$$ American/New American 300 & 322 Occidental Ave S

An eloquent country-house aesthetic prevails in this airy, two-level space off Occidental, with its bakery, deli, and in-house flower shop, painting a Jane A...

Related Content

Restaurant Review

The London Plane: Pretty and Potent

09/01/2014 By Kathryn Robinson

Restaurant Review

The London Plane: Pretty and Potent

09/01/2014 By Kathryn Robinson

Critic's Notebook

You Know Those CSA Boxes with 80 Pounds of Rutabagas? Yeah, London Plane’s Isn’t That.

03/19/2015 By Kathryn Robinson

Slideshow

Slide Show: Bone Bash

10/26/2014

Eat & Drink

Shift Change

Two New Chefs (and Some Changes) at London Plane

11:40am By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

Jason Wilson and El Gaucho to Partner

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Sunday Grub

Seattle Super Bowl Takeout Guide: 2017 Edition

02/01/2017 By Cassandra Calderon

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 1–7

02/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Changeups

Brian Clevenger Will Take Over the Ernest Loves Agnes Space

01/31/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 2–5

12:45pm By Seattle Met Staff

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Seattle Music Exchange Project's Angelo Rondello

12:11pm By Seth Sommerfeld

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: February 2017

02/01/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Social Dance

Spectrum Dance Theater Takes Its 'Shot'

01/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2017

01/30/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 30–February 5

01/30/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

That Washington

How Our Senators Will Vote on Trump's Cabinet Nominees

1:18pm By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Washington Senators Slam Trump's Supreme Court Pick

02/01/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Washington Reps Join Bipartisan Effort to Protect Deportation of "Dreamers"

02/01/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Washington Senators Support Bills to Block Trump's Immigration Order

01/31/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

First "Small Victory" Achieved Over Immigration Ban at Sea-Tac

01/30/2017 By Spencer Ricks

THAT WASHINGTON

Congress Hoping to Protect Local VA, Navy Jobs After Trump's Hiring Freeze

01/27/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Style & Shopping

In Those Jeans

Tech Meets Style at This Month’s Denim Fit Lab

3:21pm By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 30–February 5

01/30/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Nailed It

Juniper Is Bringing a Natural Nail Bar to Ballard

01/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

Winter Woes

5 Soothing Saviors for Dry Skin

01/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Popups

Get Styled in Designer Vintage with Cuniform

01/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: February

11:29am By Jack Russillo

Cooking Classes

Josh Henderson Takes His Culinary Skills Around the World

01/31/2017 By Jack Russillo

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe