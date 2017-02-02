Two New Chefs (and Some Changes) at London Plane

Andrew Gregory and Ricardo Valdez in their new digs, photographic proof furnished by the London Plane.

Matt Dillon restaurants aren't usually big on press releases, but I guess when you bring on two new chefs with pretty impressive backgrounds, it's worth a little buzz.

The London Plane, Dillon's market-restaurant project with Katherine Anderson, has a pair of new chefs working under Dillon, and some expanded evening plans in store. Andrew Gregory was, most recently, executive chef at the Woodsman Tavern in Portland, a really wonderful place that helped usher in that city's new era of more grown-up restaurants. Before that, he worked at Chicago fine dining institution Tru and A Voce, Andrew Carmellini's Italian restaurant in NYC, which at the time had a Michelin star.

Joining him is former Delancey chef de cuisine Ricardo Valdes, who also cooked under formidably badass Frenchwoman Dominique Crenn at her restaurant in Santa Monica and a few other places in LA.

Since London Plane opened in 2014, there are few places in town who can rival its baked goods, its aspirational way with vegetables, its straight-up stunning corner space. But I think of it as more of a breakfast and lunch spot. Right now the restaurant does serve dinner Wednesday through Saturday, but will add Tuesday night service with the arrival of the new chefs. Speaking of which, Gregory and Valdes are already busy working on new menus. Both guys still work under Dillon, but presumably they'll put their own stamp on the culinary proceedings; I'm curious whether things will shift to more of a dinner focus.

