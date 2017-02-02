The Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 2–5

Pacific Northwest Ballet's Cendrillon reimagines the Cinderella story without any glass slippers. Image: Courtesy Les Ballets de Monte Carlo

Dance

Feb 3–12

Cendrillon

Choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot is anything but a traditionalist. After staging Maillot’s gorgeous minimalist Roméo et Juliette last season, PNB returns to the well with his take on Cinderella, Cendrillon. The production focuses on the bond between Cinderella and her deceased mother (who acts as the Fairy) and eschews tropes like pumpkin carriages and glass slippers and focuses on the beauty of the protagonist’s feet. McCaw Hall, $30–$195

Theater

Feb 2–12

Let the Right One In

When you’re an adolescent social pariah, it can feel like the world is a vampire. Comfort can be found in those who don’t hide the darkness that springs from being cast out. An adaptation of the modern Swedish horror classic of the same name, National Theatre of Scotland’s Let the Right One In transforms the Moore into an icy wooded landscape where a bullied boy falls for a vampire girl. But this isn’t any glittery Twilight romance: It’s tense, gory, and bleak while retaining a tender core of humanity. Moore Theatre, $21–$73

Thru Feb 19

The Cherry Orchard

Anton Chekhov described his final play, The Cherry Orchard, as a comedy, though that may only be in comparison to his other ultrableak theatrical journeys. The local Chekov devotees of the Seagull Project present the tale of a high-class Russian family that must figure out if they can save their estate and beloved cherry orchard from being sold at auction. The play comments on the unending winds of change through the lens of the Russian aristocracy’s decline. ACT Theatre, $20–$45

Thru Feb 19

The Liar

While a little white lie might not be damaging, a number of little white lies can snowball into a full-on avalanche of problems. In David Ives’s reimagining of Pierre Corneille’s seventeenth-century comedy, a young French pathological liar named Dorante gets himself mixed up in humorous plots of flirtation, duels, and mistaken identity because he simply can’t stop spouting mistruths. Seattle Public Theater, $36

Thru Mar 12

Bring Down the House

While Shakespeare’s classics often get reimagined, few reformations can match the bold ambition of Bring Down the House. The Seattle Shakespeare and Upstart Crow Collective production combines Henry VI’s three plays and their story of rival families battling for the crown during the War of the Roses into a two-part taiko drumming-infused epic with an all-female cast. Center Theatre, $31–$50

Classical & More

Thur & Sat, Feb 2 & 4

Emanuel Ax

In the hands of piano maestro Emanuel Ax, even the works of legendary composers can take on a new, powerful life. The longtime Yo-Yo Ma collaborator joins the Seattle Symphony to tackle two epic works: the imperial majesty of Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto and the American splendor of Charles Ives’ New England Holidays. Benaroya Hall, $22–$122

Fri & Sat, Feb 3 & 4

Kodo

The taiko drumming tradition feels like the propulsive rhythmic heartbeat of Japan, and Kodo serves as the unofficial worldwide ambassador of the art form. Drawing from the practices of ancient Japanese temples and festivals, the troupe delivers a nonstop spectacle of beats on specially crafted drums, some of which weigh in at more than 900 pounds. Meany Hall, Sold Out



Sat, Feb 4

Seattle Music Exchange Project

The newly formed Seattle Music Exchange Project seeks to expand our city’s contemporary classical reach. After its debut this February in Benaroya Hall (featuring works by local composers Samuel Jones, Peter Vukmirovic Stevens, Angelique Poteat, Benjamin Salman, and Adam Haws), the program will spread Seattle’s sound globally by traveling to sister cities in Italy, Hungary, Norway, and Japan. On May 11, SMEP will return home for another concert featuring pieces by composers from those sister cities. Benaroya Hall, $42

Visual Art

Feb 2–25

Ernesto Yerena Montejano: Full Circle

Ernesto Yerena Montejano received a major signal boost earlier this month when his We the Resilient design (depicting a defiant Native American with a fist held high) was commissioned as part of Shepard Fairey protest poster series, We the People. If you went to the Women’s March or saw any coverage of it, odds are you’ve seen his imagery. Treason Gallery’s Full Circle presents an array of the Chicano artist’s political collage and stencil mixed media works that push against the ravages Western colonization. Treason Gallery, Free

Feb 2–25

Hear Our Voice: Visual Art Selections Featured the Women’s March on Washington and in Seattle

Art played a central role in the various Women’s Marches across the globe on January 21. Posters and banners reigned supreme with messages of hope, unity, and resistance. Nonprofit the Amplifier Foundation aided in this effort by taking submissions and curating artists’ poster designs, then printing and distributing more than 40,000 posters and nine large-scale banners for the Women’s March on Washington and Women’s March on Seattle. The Amplifier Foundation and Center on Contemporary Art now team up for Hear Our Voice, an exhibit chronicling March art through over 75 images and videos. Center on Contemporary Art, Free

Feb 4–Mar 14

The Outwin: American Portraiture Today

It’s not easy to get hung on the walls of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, but the Outwin, a triennial juried portrait competition, gives modern American artists a chance. For the first time ever, the winners can be seen outside of the museum when The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today begins its national tour at Tacoma Art Museum. Featuring 43 paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, and mixed media, the exhibit offers a crosscut of our country via the diverse faces of its citizens. Tacoma Art Museum, $15

Concerts

Thur, Feb 2

Laser Dome: SassyBlack

The Pacific Science Center provides the ingredients for an extremely enjoyable trip when it couples SassyBlack’s electronic psychedelic soul with a spectra of vibrant laser imagery. SassyBlack (ex-THEESatisfaction) continues to experiment: whether it’s translating her classical and jazz upbringing into spacey soundscapes laced with Ella Fitzgerald-esque vocals or producing new music entirely from *NSYNC samples on the recently released EP, Pop Treasury Vol. 1: *NSYNC. Hear her perform live set against a backdrop of vibrant light art with some homegrown hip-hop support from Taylar Elizza Beth. Pacific Science Center, $15

Fri, Feb 3

Through the Eyes of Art

MoPop honors Black History Month with Through the Eyes of Art, a celebration of black art and ideas. The highlight of the night is the long-anticipated reunion of one of Seattle’s seminal hip-hop groups, Ghetto Children. Following a 19-year hiatus, the duo of Vitamin D and B-Self take the stage to perform the influential tunes that laid the ground floor for the Seattle rap scene. The evening also features a speech by Seattle native and CNN correspondent Angela Rye, and more music from vocalist Josephine Howell. Museum of Pop Culture, $15

Sat, Feb 4

Skate Like A Girl Benefit: Kimya Dawson and Wimps

Support young girls that shred the skateparks while rocking out at the fourth annual Skate Like A Girl Benefit at Vera Project. This year’s edition features delightful folk punk queen Kimya Dawson, Wimps’ blissful daily-grind punk, surf rock from Acapulco Lips, and Fine Prince’s sugary indie rock. Raise even more money for the nonprofit by snagging a few tickets in the always prize-loaded raffle. Vera Project, $10–$15

The Sporting Life

Sat, Feb 4

Washington Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins

While the Washington Huskies are an objective terrible basketball team this year, there’s reason to be excited about the squad’s upcoming game against 8th-ranked UCLA. The game will feature a point guard showdown of the top two prospects for this year’s NBA Draft: Washington’s Markelle Fultz and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball. While both project to be stars on the next level, Fultz will need to play out of his mind if there’s any hope of the Huskies pulling off the monumental upset. Alaska Airlines Arena, $33–$73 (Televised on Pac-12 Network)