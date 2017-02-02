  1. Blogs
Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: February

February is a short month, so make the most of it by going to a festival for bacon, antiques, or hunting gear.

By Jack Russillo 2/2/2017 at 11:29am

9622 126321618574 6794884 n phthed

More than 400 vendors will set up shop at the Antique and Collectible Show in Puyallup on the first weekend in February.

Image: Christine Palmer

February in the Pacific Northwest can mean snow one day, sun the next, and downpours after that. Good thing February is stocked with festivals that are suited for winter as well as spring. Here are five places to head to this month for a weekend activity:

Enumclaw: Wine and Chocolate Festival

While many know about Washington’s immense coffee and information technology companies, its wine and chocolate industries are nothing to scoff at either. The state’s 900-plus wineries (covering more than 50,000 acres of land) makes it the second-largest wine producer in the country. Its growing number of local chocolatiers—including Theo, the first organic, Fair Trade chocolate factory in the country—gives the state plenty of dessert. For two days at the ninth annual Wine and Chocolate Festival in Enumclaw, local purveyors will showcase their products at the Expo Center. Discounted designated driver tickets are available to those who don’t plan on having any wine; the option to upgrade to a regular ticket at a later time is available. A complimentary wine glass is included in all tickets, available only for those older than 21. Feb 3–4 

Puyallup: Antique and Collectible Show

This festival may be better suited for those that were born before the 1980s, but that doesn't mean there isn't something for everybody at the ShowPlex in Puyallaup during the first weekend in February. Not only are children under 12 free to enter, but more than 400 vendors selling anything from pottery to 19th-century toys to watches to books will be in attendance at the largest antique and collectible show in the Puget Sound area. Free parking and appraisals from members of the International Society of Appraisers are offered. Feb 4–5 

Kennewick: Craft Brew and Bacon Festival 

After selling out during its first two years, Brew and Bacon is back with local pig-inspired dishes and craft beers at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Restaurants from the Tri-Cities bring bacon-centric dishes, which are voted on by attendees. The event hosts live music and pub games, with 60 microbreweries in attendance. The comfort food festival is open only to those at least 21 years old, with a limited number VIP tickets that include a free t-shirt and extra tasting tokens. Also, $2 from each ticket will be donated to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. Feb 18, 5:30 pm 

21nsv leonard oakland qgpdfu

Leoonard A. Oakland has been a part of Whitworth University's faculty for more than 50 years.

Image: Spokesman Review

Spokane: Leonard A. Oakland Film Festival

After joining Whitworth University’s faculty in 1966, Leonard Oakland introduced film studies at the college and began focused instruction in 1970. Since 2009, the university has honored Oakland—who’s still teaching there—with the film festival in his name. Each year, the event brings in professional moviemakers—like Oakland's longtime friend, Ron Shelton, writer/director of Bull Durham and White Men Can't Jump (in which Oakland had a small acting role). This year, guest documentarian Alexandra Hidalgo will join a faculty panel from Whitworth, amongst other invitees, to answer questions and give commentary on the featured films. Lectures on film production, cultural issues, and movie viewings complete the weekend. Feb 9–12

Yakima: Central Washington Sportsmen Show

In preparation for better weather in the spring, the 28th annual central Washington sportsmen show is headed to the SunDome in Yakima. There, nearly anything pertaining to the outdoors—from fishing boats to hunting gear to camping supplies—is on display. For only $9 per ticket, attendees can take part in the region’s only officially scored horn and antler competition, shoot at an air rifle or archery range, or fish a small pond full of trout. There's a walk-through animal display featuring big cats like tigers or cougars and as seminars on hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The first 150 people to show up at the event on Friday and Saturday will receive free prizes and all children will get complimentary gifts during Kids’ Day on Sunday. Feb 17–19

