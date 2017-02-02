  1. Blogs
  2. Culture Fiend

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Seattle Music Exchange Project's Angelo Rondello

The founder, director, and pianist for the new worldly music exchange program discusses the state of Seattle classical music.

By Seth Sommerfeld 2/2/2017 at 12:11pm

Angelo rondello ky6xtc

Angelo Rondello

Image: Courtesy Seattle Music Exchange Project

The newly formed Seattle Music Exchange Project seeks to expand our city’s contemporary classical reach. Founded by pianist and Bellingham native Angelo Rondello, SMEP's debut performance (which features Rondello on the keys) takes place this Saturday, February 4 at Benaroya Hall and features works by local composers Samuel Jones, Peter Vukmirovic Stevens, Angelique Poteat, Benjamin Salman, and Adam Haws. The program will then spread Seattle’s sound globally by traveling to sister cities in Italy, Hungary, Norway, and Japan. On May 11, SMEP will return home for another concert featuring pieces by composers from those sister cities.

For our latest Fiendish Conversation, we talked to Rondello about the origin of SMEP, finding foreign composers when you don't speak the language, and the state of Seattle classical music.

What was the initial spark that led you to establish the Seattle Music Exchange Project?

Moving to Seattle a few years ago, I was immediately impressed with these two things. One was the increasingly cosmopolitan identity that Seattle’s been taking on over the last decade, it just appears to be growing exponentially every year. And the other is the wealth of talent that we have in the musical community here. And because of those two things, because of the talent, I felt like we had something worthy of sharing with one another and with the world. Because of that cosmopolitan identity, it seems fitting to involve an international element into this concept.

What are some of the goals you hope achieve through SMEP?

First of all, this is about music speaking for our cultural identity as a city. And as a cultural voice, these musicians should be heard by the public in Seattle. The other goal is to expand our sense of community in Seattle to transcend the borders of our country.

What do you think are the challenges for modern composers working in the field of classical music?

The challenge that I hope to address with what we’re doing here is to encourage audiences that aren’t already aficionados of new music to feel comfortable coming and listening. We hear a lot of pop and rock music that’s still written in a tonal language that the classical idiom moved past over 100 years ago. So a lot of people, when they come to hear new music, at first they might think that they’re hearing a foreign language. So I’ve been very selective as I’ve curated these programs to choose music that balances what I feel a general audience can appreciate on their first sitting and music that will also stretch people’s imagination—or their comfort level—as they [listen].

What was your process for picking the SMEP composers?

The composers in Seattle were a mix of musicians who I’ve known for a long time, people I’ve met since moving to Seattle, and people who came recommended from colleagues of mine. I did quite a bit of research listening to a variety of composers in Seattle and I chose the ones who had music that spoke to me. I was very fortunate to have two composers—Peter Vukmirovic Stevens and Adam Haws—wrote new pieces that will be given to world premieres on February 4th.

The international composers took quite a bit of research, because when I was choosing the international destinations that we would bring these programs to, a part of my consideration was who was making music in those cities already. So started with finding music, and then learning more about the cities. When I started looking at Bergen, Norway, for example, I was instantly struck with the number of excellent active composers that they have there right now and how easy it was to find their music from the United States. Whereas in some countries, like in Japan, while there are so many excellent musicians, it’s not so commonplace that every freelance musician will have their own personal website. And, of course, in Japan, they’re using different characters so even doing a web search for a non-Japanese-speaking American is challenging. So I had to hire translators to help me do a lot of the research and correspondence, and it took many, many months to find the music that I wanted from Japan.

Is the goal to do the Seattle Music Exchange Project on a yearly basis?

Absolutely. In fact, there are already plans being made to do exchanges with Poland and Taiwan, and repeat visits with repeat exchanges with Japan and Norway.

What would you say is the state of Seattle classical music these days?

The art music scene in Seattle is thriving. There are new concert series and new musical organizations forming all the time. We have many freelance orchestras, and you can even see that the Seattle Symphony is becoming more and more of a well-respected world class orchestra. There are many fine composers in this city doing excellent work. It’s a boom time musically in Seattle. That’s why I thought that the time was right to start Seattle Music Exchange Project.

Seattle Music Exchange Project
February 4, Benaroya Hall, $42

Filed under
Seattle Music Exchange Project, Classical and More, Fiendish Conversation
Show Comments

Related Content

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Seattle Opera's Aidan Lang

01/13/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Eric Neuville

08/10/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Local(ish) Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Seattle Opera's Greer Grimsley

01/07/2015 By Seth Sommerfeld

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Seattle Opera's Speight Jenkins

04/23/2014 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Shift Change

Two New Chefs (and Some Changes) at London Plane

11:40am By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

Jason Wilson and El Gaucho to Partner

9:00am By Kathryn Robinson

Sunday Grub

Seattle Super Bowl Takeout Guide: 2017 Edition

02/01/2017 By Cassandra Calderon

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 1–7

02/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Changeups

Brian Clevenger Will Take Over the Ernest Loves Agnes Space

01/31/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 2–5

12:45pm By Seattle Met Staff

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Seattle Music Exchange Project's Angelo Rondello

12:11pm By Seth Sommerfeld

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: February 2017

02/01/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Social Dance

Spectrum Dance Theater Takes Its 'Shot'

01/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2017

01/30/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 30–February 5

01/30/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

That Washington

How Our Senators Will Vote on Trump's Cabinet Nominees

1:18pm By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Washington Senators Slam Trump's Supreme Court Pick

02/01/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Washington Reps Join Bipartisan Effort to Protect Deportation of "Dreamers"

02/01/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Washington Senators Support Bills to Block Trump's Immigration Order

01/31/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

First "Small Victory" Achieved Over Immigration Ban at Sea-Tac

01/30/2017 By Spencer Ricks

THAT WASHINGTON

Congress Hoping to Protect Local VA, Navy Jobs After Trump's Hiring Freeze

01/27/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Style & Shopping

In Those Jeans

Tech Meets Style at This Month’s Denim Fit Lab

3:21pm By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 30–February 5

01/30/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Nailed It

Juniper Is Bringing a Natural Nail Bar to Ballard

01/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

Winter Woes

5 Soothing Saviors for Dry Skin

01/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Popups

Get Styled in Designer Vintage with Cuniform

01/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: February

11:29am By Jack Russillo

Cooking Classes

Josh Henderson Takes His Culinary Skills Around the World

01/31/2017 By Jack Russillo

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe