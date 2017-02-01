  1. Blogs
Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: February 2017

Stay engaged with the political art of Ernesto Yerena Montejano and images from the Women's March.

By Seth Sommerfeld 2/1/2017 at 1:17pm

Women s march poster mr2ifv

Center on Contemporary Art continues the resistance by displaying the art of the Women's Marches in Hear Our Voice.

Liza Donovan, Hear Our Voice, 2017.

Hear Our Voice: Visual Art Selections Featured the Women's March on Washington and in Seattle
Center on Contemporary Art

Art played a central role in the various Women's Marches across the globe on January 21. Posters and banners reigned supreme with messages of hope, unity, and resistance. Nonprofit the Amplifier Foundation aided in this effort by taking submissions and curating artists' poster designs, then printing and distributing more than 40,000 posters and nine large-scale banners for the Women's March on Washington and Women's March on Seattle. The Amplifier Foundation and Center on Contemporary Art now team up for Hear Our Voice, an exhibit chronicling March art through over 75 images and videos. Opening reception at 6.

Harris harvey gallery thomas wood jjvzj7

Thomas Wood, Icarus, oil on panel, 37 x 42 in.

Image: Courtesy Harris/Harvey Gallery

Thomas Wood: Flower - Prints and Paintings
Harris/Harvey Gallery

Flowers have been a staple of still life painting since... forever. Thomas Wood finds ways to have fun with the old format in Harris/Harvey Gallery’s Flower: Prints and Paintings. While the plucked plants remain the centerpiece in his soft floral oil paintings, there are also little, often amusing, accessory details like tiny elephants, pyramids, dinosaurs thrown in to spice things up. There’s additional contrasting variety to be found in the precise lines of his bouquet etchings. Opening reception at 6.

Ernesto yerena full circle 6 ojckdy

Ernesto Yerena Montejano, Indigenous Roots Denied...No More, 2017, 18 x 24 in. 

Image: Courtesy Treason Gallery

Ernesto Yerena Montejano: Full Circle
Treason Gallery

Ernesto Yerena Montejano received a major signal boost earlier this month when his We the Resilient design (depicting a defiant Native American with a fist held high) was commissioned as part of Shepard Fairey protest poster series, We the People. If you went to the Women's March or saw any coverage of it, odds are you've seen his imagery. Treason Gallery's Full Circle presents an array of the Chicano artist's political collage and stencil mixed media works that push against the ravages Western colonization. Opening reception at 6.

Ryna frankel jnbxvo

Ryna Frankel, Untitled, Mountains 4, 2017, mixed media on paper, 12 x 12 in.

Image: Courtesy Linda Hodges Gallery

Ryna Frankel
Linda Hodges Gallery

Blur Gallery, the upstairs space at Linda Hodges Gallery, acts as a showcase spot for emerging local artists. In February, Blur hosts the collages and paintings of UW MFA student Ryna Frankel. The mixed media collages stick out for their excellent minimalist use of space, as colorful abstract shapes come together to create their own characters in small segments of each paper canvas. Opening reception at 6.

Filed under
Visual Art, First Thursday
