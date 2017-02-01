  1. Blogs
Washington Senators Slam Trump's Supreme Court Pick

"The American people deserve a Supreme Court justice who will ensure full protection of all their rights, especially the right to privacy."

By Spencer Ricks 2/1/2017 at 1:00pm

President Donald Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Tuesday night. Washington senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray are voicing their concern about Gorsuch's nomination. (whitehouse.gov)

Washington senators are pushing back President Donald Trump’s nomination of judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Trump announced his plan to nominate the conservative 49-year-old federal appellate judge from Colorado to the Supreme Court on Tuesday. After the announcement, Washington senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray voiced their concern about his nomination.

Cantwell said she plans to meet with Gorsuch personally and will review his record before his confirmation, while Murray said she will try to stop his confirmation if done too hastily.

“With so much chaos in the administration and so many questions surrounding this president’s commitment to the rule of law and the separation of powers, I have serious concerns about moving forward with a Supreme Court nomination at this time and will be joining with those pushing back against jamming this nominee through or rushing a confirmation in any way,” Murray said in a statement.

Murray said she wants to make sure Gorsuch will protect Constitutional rights on issues like privacy, workers’ rights, women’s access to health care, and Roe v. Wade. Murray said she will evaluate Gorsuch with the same standards she has used in the nomination of any other Supreme Court justice in the past.

“The American people deserve a Supreme Court justice who will ensure full protection of all their rights, especially the right to privacy,” Cantwell said in a statement. “There is too much at stake—from women’s choice and immigration reform to LGBTQ rights and marriage equality to voting rights and campaign finance reform.”

