  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Sunday Grub

Seattle Super Bowl Takeout Guide: 2017 Edition

From Richard Sherman–approved wings to poke, some special football-viewing food offerings from restaurants around town.

By Cassandra Calderon 2/1/2017 at 10:40am

Poke bowl xvyrji

Madrona's East Anchor Seafood offers up a super-sized version of their poke bowl for Super Bowl Sunday that will serve four to an order and bring some Northwest spirit to your game day. Photo courtesy of East Anchor Seafood.

Wingstop

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman won't completely sit out the festivities this Sunday despite his team's season-ending loss earlier this month. Sherman brought a Wingstop franchise to West Seattle just last year and now the chicken-wing chain is giving back with something it's calling the Big Boneless Blitz for Super Bowl LI: 25 boneless wings, three flavors, two drinks, and two dips all for $20. Feed a smaller crowd with Wingstop's 60-cent boneless wings or go for a bone-in mix-and-match combo. Call 206-257-5021 or order online to get your goods at the Barton Street location.

Hitchcock Deli

Smoked ham, roast beef, crispy bacon, porchetta, turkey, and pulled pork topped with fermented dill pickles, pickled onions, and so much more. Throw in three types of cheese, slather on some house made mustard and aioli, and you've got the Longest Yard: a massive six-foot sandwich that can feed 10 for $100. Chef Brendan McGill's locavore deli is making these as a game-day special. Call the order in 48 hours ahead at 206-582-2796.

Trophy Cupcakes

Trophy Cupcakes is all in on football-themed cupcakes. Put in a special order online for anything from generic football sweets to customized confections celebrating this year's Super Bowl stars. Whether you're a New England Patriot, Atlanta Falcon or die-hard Hawk, chances are the treat boutique has something that will cater to every guest packed in front of the TV.  

East Anchor Seafood

Simplicity meets sustainability with a two-foot smoked salmon sandwich from Madrona's go-to seafood market. Locally sourced, the cured salmon is served up on a Columbia City baguette alongside pickled shallots, romaine, chives and lemon all glossed with aioli. Order the poke bowl special with ocean salad or the grab and go platter of smoked fish, white bean dip, cured meats and more for an unconventional half-time spread. Call 206-708-6669 24 hours ahead.

Tutta Bella

The pizza chainlet's new Parties to Go will take your game day menu above and beyond standard finger foods. The three-course meals can feed up to 55 people and feature classics like ciabatta with housemade stracciatella and Neapolitan lasagna. Customize your plate with the a la carte menu or throw a pizza into the mix from the regular menu. Order by Friday online or call your nearest Tutta Bella location for pick-up or delivery before kickoff.

Mean Sandwich  

Ballard's great new sandwich shop has turned some of its best menu items into Super Bowl–appropriate platters. Choose from five different signature sandwich offerings (Midnight at the Oasis, Buon Appetito, The Fish, etc.) and four sides, including the deep-fried chunks of baked potato known here as Skins and Ins. Build a package that feeds up to 8. Call 206-789-9999 for the full story on each package or email info@meansandwiches.com to pre-order for Sunday. 

Bok a Bok

Chef Brian O'Connor (of Skillet Diner and Blueacre Seafood) brings Korean fried chicken to the masses this weekend at his latest quick service joint in Seattle's White Center neighborhood. Offering party packs of the super crispy chicken, choose from 50, 75 and 100 piece with sides, housemade buttery biscuits, sauces, and kimchi. Order online.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!

Filed under
Takeout, Super Bowl Sunday
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Bok a Bok Fried Chicken

$ Korean 1521 SW 98th St, Ste D

What’s with all the people milling around outside this spare White Center storefront? They’ve come for Korean-style fried chicken—in sandwiches, rice bowls, ...

Mean Sandwich

Sandwiches/Deli 1510 NW Leary Way

It’s rare to find sandwich combinations that really seem new or unexpected, not just an ever-more-outrageous pileup of various meats. Then again, it’s also r...

Editor’s Pick

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

$$ Italian, Pizza Multiple Locations

Time was, 20-plus years ago, you had to trek to Filiberto’s in outer Burien to find pizza made the way it was meant to be made: thin crusted and barely scorc...

East Anchor Seafood

$ Seafood 1126 34th Ave

The next-door sibling to Italian restaurant Vendemmia, this seafood market sells fresh local trout and salmon and halibut, sure. But also a small but stellar...

Trophy Cupcake and Party

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop, Dessert Multiple Locations

Trophy won the Vanilla category of our cupcake-comparing 2009 desserts blowout Sweet Science; one taster said: “the sweet, distinct vanilla tastes like it ca...

Editor’s Pick

Hitchcock Deli

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop, Sandwiches/Deli Multiple Locations

There’s something wonderfully dislocating about one of the state’s famed locavore restaurants sharing its name with a couple of delis—one in Georgetown, the ...

Wingstop

$ Southern/Creole/Cajun 2600 SW Barton St, Ste B8

The first in-city location of this popular national wing franchise is co-owned by none other than Seahawk Richard Sherman.

Related Content

Slideshow

Slide Show: 12 Ways to Decorate a Seahawks Fan Cave

01/27/2014

Thomson Reuters and Seattle Met

Slide Show: Super Lawyers 2016

07/19/2016

Food & Football

5 Super Bowl Takeout Specials

01/29/2015 By Darren Davis

The Anti-Sporting Life

10 Ways to Escape the Super Bowl

01/30/2015 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Sunday Grub

Seattle Super Bowl Takeout Guide: 2017 Edition

10:40am By Cassandra Calderon

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

10:00am By Darren Davis

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 1–7

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Changeups

Brian Clevenger Will Take Over the Ernest Loves Agnes Space

01/31/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Changeups

Art of the Table's Last Night In the Original Space Is February 18

01/31/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Pseudo-Holidays

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Is Real and It's This Saturday

01/31/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: February 2017

1:17pm By Seth Sommerfeld

Social Dance

Spectrum Dance Theater Takes Its 'Shot'

01/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2017

01/30/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 30–February 5

01/30/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Kate Wisniewski

01/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

That Washington

Washington Senators Slam Trump's Supreme Court Pick

1:00pm By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Washington Reps Join Bipartisan Effort to Protect Deportation of "Dreamers"

10:47am By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Washington Senators Support Bills to Block Trump's Immigration Order

01/31/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

First "Small Victory" Achieved Over Immigration Ban at Sea-Tac

01/30/2017 By Spencer Ricks

THAT WASHINGTON

Congress Hoping to Protect Local VA, Navy Jobs After Trump's Hiring Freeze

01/27/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Rep. Jayapal Joins Local Fight Against Trump's Immigration Actions

01/26/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 30–February 5

01/30/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Nailed It

Juniper Is Bringing a Natural Nail Bar to Ballard

01/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

Winter Woes

5 Soothing Saviors for Dry Skin

01/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Popups

Get Styled in Designer Vintage with Cuniform

01/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

01/23/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

10:00am By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Cooking Classes

Josh Henderson Takes His Culinary Skills Around the World

01/31/2017 By Jack Russillo

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe