Seattle Super Bowl Takeout Guide: 2017 Edition

Madrona's East Anchor Seafood offers up a super-sized version of their poke bowl for Super Bowl Sunday that will serve four to an order and bring some Northwest spirit to your game day. Photo courtesy of East Anchor Seafood.

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman won't completely sit out the festivities this Sunday despite his team's season-ending loss earlier this month. Sherman brought a Wingstop franchise to West Seattle just last year and now the chicken-wing chain is giving back with something it's calling the Big Boneless Blitz for Super Bowl LI: 25 boneless wings, three flavors, two drinks, and two dips all for $20. Feed a smaller crowd with Wingstop's 60-cent boneless wings or go for a bone-in mix-and-match combo. Call 206-257-5021 or order online to get your goods at the Barton Street location.

Smoked ham, roast beef, crispy bacon, porchetta, turkey, and pulled pork topped with fermented dill pickles, pickled onions, and so much more. Throw in three types of cheese, slather on some house made mustard and aioli, and you've got the Longest Yard: a massive six-foot sandwich that can feed 10 for $100. Chef Brendan McGill's locavore deli is making these as a game-day special. Call the order in 48 hours ahead at 206-582-2796.

Trophy Cupcakes is all in on football-themed cupcakes. Put in a special order online for anything from generic football sweets to customized confections celebrating this year's Super Bowl stars. Whether you're a New England Patriot, Atlanta Falcon or die-hard Hawk, chances are the treat boutique has something that will cater to every guest packed in front of the TV.

Simplicity meets sustainability with a two-foot smoked salmon sandwich from Madrona's go-to seafood market. Locally sourced, the cured salmon is served up on a Columbia City baguette alongside pickled shallots, romaine, chives and lemon all glossed with aioli. Order the poke bowl special with ocean salad or the grab and go platter of smoked fish, white bean dip, cured meats and more for an unconventional half-time spread. Call 206-708-6669 24 hours ahead.

The pizza chainlet's new Parties to Go will take your game day menu above and beyond standard finger foods. The three-course meals can feed up to 55 people and feature classics like ciabatta with housemade stracciatella and Neapolitan lasagna. Customize your plate with the a la carte menu or throw a pizza into the mix from the regular menu. Order by Friday online or call your nearest Tutta Bella location for pick-up or delivery before kickoff.

Ballard's great new sandwich shop has turned some of its best menu items into Super Bowl–appropriate platters. Choose from five different signature sandwich offerings (Midnight at the Oasis, Buon Appetito, The Fish, etc.) and four sides, including the deep-fried chunks of baked potato known here as Skins and Ins. Build a package that feeds up to 8. Call 206-789-9999 for the full story on each package or email info@meansandwiches.com to pre-order for Sunday.

Chef Brian O'Connor (of Skillet Diner and Blueacre Seafood) brings Korean fried chicken to the masses this weekend at his latest quick service joint in Seattle's White Center neighborhood. Offering party packs of the super crispy chicken, choose from 50, 75 and 100 piece with sides, housemade buttery biscuits, sauces, and kimchi. Order online.

