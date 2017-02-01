Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 1–7

Photo via Super Six's Facebook page.

Wed, Feb 1

Stoup Brewing Beer Dinner at Super Six

Robyn Schumacher, the first woman in Washington to become a certified Cicerone, will be at this Columbia City restaurant to talk Stoup Brewing beer. Meanwhile, Super Six chefs will craft a fine Hawaiian- and Asian-influenced three-course dinner fit for Stoup's brews. Wash down foie gras torchon with a mosaic pale ale, then dig into loco moco, a Hawaiian staple of rice, hamburger, and gravy; this one’s topped with quail egg. Tickets are $80 and dinner gets started at 6:30.

Sat, Feb 4

Ghostfish Brewery’s 2nd Anniversary

Washington’s only exclusively gluten-free brewery is lauded by beer aficionados and the gluten-adverse alike, collecting quite a few awards during its two short years. So a celebration is certainly in order. From noon to 10, be among the first to sample Ghostfish Brewery’s 2017 lineup of beers, including their special anniversary brew, a wood-aged imperial brown ale.

Sun, Feb 5

Sourdough Bread Class at Pike Place Market’s Atrium Kitchen

Learn the ways of leavened loaves with Ben Campbell, owner of Ben’s Bread and head baker at John Sundstrom’s Lark on Capitol Hill. Campbell will go over all things bread baking: sourdough starter, kneading, proofing, baking. And, oh what, he’ll even share some pro-tips on using sourdough for waffles. Leave the class with your own starter, proofing basket, dough, and a head full of bread knowledge. The three-hour class is $125.

Mon, Feb 6

Mother Shuckin’ Mondays with Josh Henderson

Mondays need not be manic when it entails bivalves and booze. Enter chef Josh Henderson, captain of the culinary power house Huxley Wallace Collective, and your oyster shucker at Scout in the Thompson Hotel every first Monday of the month. From 4 to 6, slurp up some oysters for $1.50 each, and wash them down with beer and wine, also specially priced for the late afternoon snack.

Tue, Feb 7

Guardian Cellars Pop-up Wine Dinner at Whisk

Bellevue’s Whisk is part kitchen shop and part culinary classroom, and appearently hosts the pop-up wine dinner, too. Winemaker Jerry Riener is pairing his Washington wines with chef Aaron Tekulve’s six-course meal. Start with goat’s milk ricotta with meyer lemon, move on to some squid ink pasta with black garlic and smoked scallops, and later for dessert blood orange caramel ice cream—wash this down with Guardian Cellars' syrah. Tickets are $175 per person.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!

Please send events for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.