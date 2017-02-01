  1. Blogs
  2. Nosh Pit

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 1–7

The week in which: Super Six pairs Stoup brews with foie gras torchon, bread bakers in the making head to Pike Place, and chef Josh Henderson gets behind the oyster bar.

By Rosin Saez 2/1/2017 at 9:00am

Stoup jqyzio

Photo via Super Six's Facebook page.

Wed, Feb 1
Stoup Brewing Beer Dinner at Super Six
Robyn Schumacher, the first woman in Washington to become a certified Cicerone, will be at this Columbia City restaurant to talk Stoup Brewing beer. Meanwhile, Super Six chefs will craft a fine  Hawaiian- and Asian-influenced three-course dinner fit for Stoup's brews. Wash down foie gras torchon with a mosaic pale ale, then dig into loco moco, a Hawaiian staple of rice, hamburger, and gravy; this one’s topped with quail egg. Tickets are $80 and dinner gets started at 6:30. 

Sat, Feb 4
Ghostfish Brewery’s 2nd Anniversary
Washington’s only exclusively gluten-free brewery is lauded by beer aficionados and the gluten-adverse alike, collecting quite a few awards during its two short years. So a celebration is certainly in order. From noon to 10, be among the first to sample Ghostfish Brewery’s 2017 lineup of beers, including their special anniversary brew, a wood-aged imperial brown ale. 

Sun, Feb 5
Sourdough Bread Class at Pike Place Market’s Atrium Kitchen
Learn the ways of leavened loaves with Ben Campbell, owner of Ben’s Bread and head baker at John Sundstrom’s Lark on Capitol Hill. Campbell will go over all things bread baking: sourdough starter, kneading, proofing, baking. And, oh what, he’ll even share some pro-tips on using sourdough for waffles. Leave the class with your own starter, proofing basket, dough, and a head full of bread knowledge. The three-hour class is $125.

Mon, Feb 6
Mother Shuckin’ Mondays with Josh Henderson
Mondays need not be manic when it entails bivalves and booze. Enter chef Josh Henderson, captain of the culinary power house Huxley Wallace Collective, and your oyster shucker at Scout in the Thompson Hotel every first Monday of the month. From 4 to 6, slurp up some oysters for $1.50 each, and wash them down with beer and wine, also specially priced for the late afternoon snack. 

Tue, Feb 7
Guardian Cellars Pop-up Wine Dinner at Whisk

Bellevue’s Whisk is part kitchen shop and part culinary classroom, and appearently hosts the pop-up wine dinner, too. Winemaker Jerry Riener is pairing his Washington wines with chef Aaron Tekulve’s six-course meal. Start with goat’s milk ricotta with meyer lemon, move on to some squid ink pasta with black garlic and smoked scallops, and later for dessert blood orange caramel ice cream—wash this down with Guardian Cellars' syrah. Tickets are $175 per person.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in the App Store or in Google Play!

Please send events for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Filed under
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Related Content

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 16–22

03/16/2016 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 15–21

06/15/2016 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: August 3–9

08/03/2016 By Rosin Saez

Weekly Planner

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 28–February 3

01/28/2015 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Sunday Grub

Seattle Super Bowl Takeout Guide: 2017 Edition

10:40am By Cassandra Calderon

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

10:00am By Darren Davis

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 1–7

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Changeups

Brian Clevenger Will Take Over the Ernest Loves Agnes Space

01/31/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Changeups

Art of the Table's Last Night In the Original Space Is February 18

01/31/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Pseudo-Holidays

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Is Real and It's This Saturday

01/31/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: February 2017

1:17pm By Seth Sommerfeld

Social Dance

Spectrum Dance Theater Takes Its 'Shot'

01/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2017

01/30/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 30–February 5

01/30/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Local Talent

A Fiendish Conversation with Kate Wisniewski

01/26/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

That Washington

Washington Senators Slam Trump's Supreme Court Pick

1:00pm By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Washington Reps Join Bipartisan Effort to Protect Deportation of "Dreamers"

10:47am By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Washington Senators Support Bills to Block Trump's Immigration Order

01/31/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

First "Small Victory" Achieved Over Immigration Ban at Sea-Tac

01/30/2017 By Spencer Ricks

THAT WASHINGTON

Congress Hoping to Protect Local VA, Navy Jobs After Trump's Hiring Freeze

01/27/2017 By Spencer Ricks

That Washington

Rep. Jayapal Joins Local Fight Against Trump's Immigration Actions

01/26/2017 By Spencer Ricks

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 30–February 5

01/30/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Nailed It

Juniper Is Bringing a Natural Nail Bar to Ballard

01/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

Winter Woes

5 Soothing Saviors for Dry Skin

01/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Popups

Get Styled in Designer Vintage with Cuniform

01/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

#FillYourTank

Style File: 5 Questions with LaEisha Howard

01/24/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 23–29

01/23/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Bars & Nightlife

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

10:00am By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Elevated Sailor Fare at the Helm

01/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Cooking Classes

Josh Henderson Takes His Culinary Skills Around the World

01/31/2017 By Jack Russillo

Weekend Pass

Make an Escape to Canada—Even If It's Just for the Weekend

01/23/2017 By Allison Williams

Inauguration 2017

Sally Jewell Has Left the Building

01/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Hiking Help

5 Hikes That Don't Require Four-Wheel Drive or Chains

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: January

01/06/2017 By Jack Russillo

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Health & Wellness

Feel the Burn

Reebok Wants You to Work Out...for Free

01/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Top Dentists 2017

What Goes on at the Dentist's Office Behind the Scenes?

01/01/2017 By Jane Kidder, Amanda Raschkow, Jack Russillo, and Cassandra Calderon

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Step into Stefan and Jennifer Frei’s Modern South Lake Union Loft

01/26/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe