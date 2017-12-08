This Week in Restaurant News: Tapas and Delis and Speakeasys

Open

Rider

Eater Seattle reports David Nichols and Jonathan Fleming have opened their ode to Seattle's fishing and logging history, downtown in the new Hotel Theodore. The open kitchen gives diners a view of the massive wood-fired grill, and a 10-seat chef's counter gives them a true close-up.

Itto's Tapas

West Seattle's go-to for Spanish and Moroccan small plates has opened a second location at Summit and Mercer, replacing the former Toscana Pizza. The bar includes a full cocktail menu, wine, and Moroccan beer, and food highlights include paella, tagines, and dolmes.

Evergreens

The fast salad chain opens in Bellevue on Monday, with the new location being the first to serve breakfast starting in 2018. The regular menu will resemble those of the other locations, with salads, wraps, and warm grain bowls.

By The Pound

F2T Hospitality has finally opened their delicatessen on Capitol Hill, complete with a hidden bar that's password protected. The menu includes soups, salads, and sandwiches, and meat is available for purchase...by the pound, of course.

Popup

Revel

During its scheduled closure next year as a new building is constructed in their lot, Revel and its adjoining bar Quoin will pop up in what was previously Josh Henderson's Vestal in South Lake Union. They will return to Fremont in 2019 when construction is finished.

Shift Change

