Columbia Sportswear Channels the Force with a Star Wars Collection

Channel your inner Leia, Han, or Luke with Columbia's new limited-edition Star Wars collection. Image: Columbia Sportswear

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away...well, make that today in the very familiar Milky Way Galaxy, Columbia Sportswear and Star Wars joined forces to launch the limited-edition Echo Base collection. The line has three jackets: an off-white jacket and vest combo reminiscent of everybody’s favorite bun-wearing princess, a similar tan number for twin brother Luke Skywalker, and a faux-fur hooded blue parka inspired by Han Solo. All three will set you back 263 Galactic Credits—or $400—but how many coats do double duty of keeping you warm and paying homage to Leia, Luke, and Han?

In commemoration of the 1980 release of The Empire Strikes Back, there will be just 1,980 of each style. But if you need to out-Stars Wars all the bandwagoners while in line for The Last Jedi, you can also pick up one of the extremely limited Han Solo Archive Edition parkas that mirror the smuggler’s dark brown jacket. All hand-signed by Harrison Ford, the parkas cost $1,980 and 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Conservation International.

Luckily, you won’t have to brave the ice planet Hoth to get your hot little hands on these babies: Limited quantities (no seriously) will be available on Columbia’s website, but you may have better luck at their brick and mortar location at 290 Pine Street. As for actually securing one of the limited few, may the force be with you. (Editor's note: You didn't think we wouldn't not make this joke, did you?)