The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 7–10

Kate Wallich and The YC present Dream Dances at On the Boards. Image: Stefano Altamura

Classical & More

Sat, Dec 10

Montrose Trio

Violinist Martin Beaver and cellist Clive Greensmith weren’t ready to put down their bows when the Tokyo String Quartet called it quits almost five years ago. Instead they joined up with pianist Jon Kimura Parker. On stage, the Montrose Trio creates a sheer depth of sound that belies their numbers. In Seattle, they’ll tackle Haydn, Shostakovich, and Brahms. Meany Hall, $44–$52

Concerts

Fri, Dec 8

Emily Haines and the Soft Skeleton

As the lead singer of Metric, Emily Haines delivered six albums of kinetic synth- and guitar-driven pop rock. In her solo side project, she taps into a minimalist side of her songwriting prowess, revealing introspective lyricism and a gentle pianist’s touch. Benaroya Hall, $36–$86

Dance

Thru Dec 28

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Unlike snow days, The Nutcracker is a winter guarantee every year in Seattle. Now in its third production, after replacing Pacific Northwest Ballet’s long-tenured Maurice Sendak run, the George Balanchine iteration offers all the timeless staging and iconography that this classic ballet is known and loved for. It’s never too early to buy tickets. McCaw Hall, $26–$180

Dec 7–9

Kate Wallich and the YC

Seattle-based choreographer and one of Dance Magazine’s 25 to Watch in 2015, Kate Wallich returns to On the Boards with her company the YC for the premiere of a new full-length piece. Dream Dances unfolds as the name implies: complex, intertwined movements inspired by the motion of dream images and logic. On the Boards, $23–$30

Film

Thru Dec 28

It's a Wonderful Life

Among the canon of American holiday films, It’s a Wonderful Life is high art. The 1946 opus checks all the boxes for feel-good viewing: black-and-white nostalgia, stories of human empathy, and a timeless movie star performance. One of the city’s last remaining classic movie theaters gives December over to James Stewart’s unmistakable charm. Grand Illusion Cinema, $9

Theater

Dec 7

Welcome to Night Vale

The fictional setting for the Welcome to Night Vale podcast is a perfectly normal American desert town, except for the mysterious lights in the canyon and the hooded figures who loiter in the dog park. Night Vale’s local radio station hits the road to bring the creepy to Seattle, live. Read our profile on the touring podcast phenomenon. Neptune Theatre, $28.50–$33.50

Dec 7–28

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker

This version of The Nutcracker uses holiday pageantry in ways that might make you blush. And you've never seen the Sugar Plum Fairy like this (unless you visited the Triple Door this time last year.) Featuring live music from a nine-piece jazz orchestra and some all new costume surprises. The Triple Door, $45–$55

Dec 8–10

Elf the Musical

A modern Christmas classic, Elf the film championed ceaseless optimism and holiday cheer in a modern world stricken by cynicism. Will Ferrell might not be reprising his role for this visiting Broadway show, but his irresistible performance as Buddy—an orphan raised in Santa’s workshop—informs the whole production. Paramount Theatre, $45–$100

Thru Dec 17

The Humans

Stephen Karam’s one-act play, about three generations of the Blake family convening at Thanksgiving, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2016. And it’s easy to see why. A story that tackles interfamilial culture clash—rural Scranton versus urban Manhattan— the vagaries of aging and dating, and more than one family secret revealed, is… well, just like your Thanksgiving dinners, right? Read our review here. Seattle Repertory Theatre, $17–$90

Thru Dec 27

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Every year, the 1965 television Christmas special, based on Charles M. Schulz’s beloved Peanuts characters, reliably warms family living rooms like a hearth. The stage adaptation returns to Seattle for a breezy, kid-friendly, 40-minute production featuring a melancholy Charlie Brown looking for holiday magic in a world preoccupied with seasonal commercialism. Taproot Theatre, $25

Thru Dec 30

Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn

Last year’s Broadway hit, based on the 1942 musical film starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, boasts all the trappings of a feel-good holiday stage spectacle: song-and-dance entertainment with music from the late, celebrated composer Irving Berlin, an idyllic New England setting, and a story of fame, the simple life, and long-simmering romance. 5th Avenue Theatre, $29–$120

Thru Dec 30

Howl's Moving Castle

Based on the 1986 novel by Diana Wynne Jones, this new musical finds young Sophie Hatter in a bit of a pickle. After crossing the Witch of the Waste, she’s transformed into an old woman and must win over the good but ambivalent wizard Howl (who has a moving castle) in order to break the curse. Don’t you hate it when that happens? Book-It Repertory Theatre, $25–$99